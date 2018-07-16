Rupee weakens against US dollar

So far this year, rupee lost 6.84%, while foreign institutional investors have sold $ 853.89 million in equity and $8.77 billion in debt. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Monday, following mixed sentiment in Asian peers. At 02.06 am, the rupee was trading at 68.67 a dollar, down 0.20% from its Friday’s close of 68.53. It opened at 68.51 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.49 and 68.71, respectively.

India’s wholesale price inflation shot up to 5.77% in June on increasing prices of vegetables and fuel items. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation stood at 4.43% in May and 0.90% in June last year. A Bloomberg survey of 23 economist have estimated Wholesale Price Index at 5.23% for the month of June against 4.43% for the month of May.

The benchmark Sensex lost 0.21%, or 89.03 points to 36,452.60 points in afternoon session.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.84% compared to its previous close of 7.79%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, rupee lost 6.98%, while foreign institutional investors have sold $ 853.89 million in equity and $8.77 billion in debt.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won lost 0.507%, Indonesian rupiah 0.132% and Japanese yen lost 0.080%. However, Singapore dollar gained 0.235%, China Offshore 0.140%, Taiwan dollar 0.134%, Philippines peso 0.131%, China renminbi 0.097%, Malaysian ringgit 0.074% and Hong Kong dollar 0.001%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.639, down 0.04%, from its previous close of 94.68.