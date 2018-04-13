Live now
Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty near 10500, metal, banking stocks gain
BSE Sensex trades higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10500. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 09 34 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.33 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained for a seventh straight session on Friday as corporate earnings season begins with Infosys reporting its quarterly result after markets close. Moreover, Asian shares rose in the early trading, tracking gains in US equities over receding trade and geopolitical tensions. The rupee opened little changed against US dollar. India’s factory output grew at a robust 7.1% in February while retail inflation decelerated for the fourth consecutive month to 4.28% in March, leading to expectation that the Indian economy may be on a sustained recovery path. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
First Published: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 09 34 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading Infosys
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
The ICICI Bank board owes it to its investors to clear the air
Is Reliance Jio set to take over the digital lives of Indians?
Court verdict on Bt cotton a blow to Monsanto, but not the end of the road
In an election year, investors should stay away from Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL
What should investors look for in the March quarter results?