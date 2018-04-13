 Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty near 10500, metal, banking stocks gain - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Live now

Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty near 10500, metal, banking stocks gain

BSE Sensex trades higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10500. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 09 34 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Friday. Photo: Mint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Friday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained for a seventh straight session on Friday as corporate earnings season begins with Infosys reporting its quarterly result after markets close. Moreover, Asian shares rose in the early trading, tracking gains in US equities over receding trade and geopolitical tensions. The rupee opened little changed against US dollar. India’s factory output grew at a robust 7.1% in February while retail inflation decelerated for the fourth consecutive month to 4.28% in March, leading to expectation that the Indian economy may be on a sustained recovery path. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.33 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 129.38 points, or 0.38%, to 34,230.51, while the Nifty 50 rose 34.15 points, or 0.33%, to 10,492.80.
First Published: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 09 34 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading Infosys

Latest News »

Mark to Market »