ICRA sees caution in money market on IL&FS default https://t.co/yo4VyXbM7t— Livemint (@livemint) September 7, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 150 points; Sun Pharma shares down 5%
BSE Sensex falls over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 11,500. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Sep 07 2018. 09 57 AM IST
- 9.57 am ISTReliance Naval shares fall 4% on IDBI Bank move
- 9.43 am ISTInfosys shares trade flat
- 9.32 am ISTICRA sees caution in money market on IL&FS default
- 9.23 am ISTSun Pharma shares fall 5% on report of USFDA observations
- 9.20 am ISTBanking stocks trade lower
- 9.15 am ISTCommodity corner: Gold prices extend gains, oil stable
- 9.11 am ISTRupee trades little changed against US dollar
- 9.07 am ISTInfosys inks JV with Singapore’s Temasek
- 9.03 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined on Friday following mixed sentiment in global markets amid foreign capital outflow. Asian stocks retreated further, set for the worst week since March, thanks to continuing worries about emerging markets and the outlook for the technology sector’s earnings. The Indian rupee on Friday opened marginally higher but soon erased all the gains and was trading little changed against US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies. Meanwhile, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 455 crore on Thursday, while DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 611.98 crore, provisional data showed. Oil prices were subdued after falling more than 1 percent on Thursday when US data showed gasoline inventories rose unexpectedly last week. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.57 am IST Reliance Naval shares fall 4% on IDBI Bank moveReliance Naval fell 4% to Rs 15.50 after IDBI Bank Ltd has approached the dedicated bankruptcy court against Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd for defaulting on loans totaling more than ₹1,250 crore. Reliance Naval owes a total of ₹5,349.17 crore to its lenders as on March 2018. Read more
- 9.43 am IST Infosys shares trade flatInfosys shares traded 0.13% down at Rs 727. In early trade, the stock hit a high of Rs 737 and a low of Rs 724.75. Infosys said it formed a joint venture with Singapore state investor Temasek as it expands its presence in Southeast Asia. Infosys will take a 60% stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40%, Infosys said in a statement.
- 9.32 am IST ICRA sees caution in money market on IL&FS defaultIL&FS Financial Services couldn’t repay some of its commercial papers on due date, though the company later settled the debt on August 31, an exchange filing showed on Thursday.
- 9.15 am IST Commodity corner: Gold prices extend gains, oil stableGold: Gold prices extended gains on Friday as the dollar fell against the yen after a report suggested that US President Donald Trump would next take up trade issues with Japan, while investors feared a new round of Sino-US tariffs could come at any moment. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,202.14 as of 7.49am, after it hit a near one-week high on Thursday at $1,206.98, and headed for a third straight session of gains. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,208.0 an ounce. Gold has tumbled more than 12 percent from a peak of $1,365.23 in April.Oil: Oil prices were stable on Friday, as the market balanced a fall in U.S. crude inventories to the lowest levels since 2015, with Sino-American trade tensions and economic weakness from emerging markets. US WTI crude futures were at $67.79 per barrel at 8.30am, up just 2 cents from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures dipped 4 cents to $76.46 a barrel.Metals: London copper slid on Friday with the market facing a second week of losses on concerns about demand, as a trade war between the United States and top metals consumer China intensifies. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2 percent to $5,916 a tonne by 8.30am. For the week, LME copper is down 1 percent while the market in Shanghai has given up 1.6 percent. Reuters
- 9.11 am IST Rupee trades little changed against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened marginally higher but soon erased all the gains and was trading little changed against US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 71.99 a dollar, down 0.01% from its Thursday’s close of 71.99. It opened at 71.92 per dollar and touched a low of 72.04. The rupee in the last session hit an all-time low of 72.11 in intraday. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11%, while foreign investors have sold $305.10 million and $6.15 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.07 am IST Infosys inks JV with Singapore’s TemasekInfosys will take a 60% stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40%, Infosys said in a statement.
Infosys announces joint venture with Singapore"s Temasek https://t.co/DxPa2HXlBZ— Livemint (@livemint) September 7, 2018
- 9.03 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks mostly fell on Thursday as tech shares added to steep losses seen in the previous session while global trade fears lingered. Asia markets were lower in the morning of the last trading day of the week, amid a possible escalation in the US-China trade war later today.■ IDBI Bank Ltd has approached the dedicated bankruptcy court against Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd for defaulting on loans totaling more than ₹1,250 crore.■ Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has agreed to buy the dermatology business and three manufacturing units of Sandoz, the generics unit of Swiss drug maker Novartis, for as much as $1 billion, the Indian company said, in a deal that makes it the second-largest maker of generic prescription drugs in the US.■ Tata Housing and Development Co. Ltd is beset by employee exits as it attempts to consolidate and streamline its businesses and trim its residential portfolio, six months after Tata Sons announced its planned merger with Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.■ South India-focused developer Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is set to enter the national capital region with two projects this financial year, said Venkat K. Narayana, the chief executive of the real estate firm.■ The government’s efforts to sell a $1.6 billion stake in Oil & Natural Gas Corp. has run into concerns that government policies on fuel pricing would weigh on the state-run explorer’s share price, according to people with knowledge of the situation.■ Farm and construction equipment manufacturer Escorts Ltd launched an automated concept tractor , designed for precision farming. Harsha Jethmalani/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Fri, Sep 07 2018. 09 04 AM IST