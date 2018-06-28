Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Rupee hits record low
BSE Sensex opens marginally lower, while the Nifty trades around 10,650. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined for a second day on Thursday as escalating trade war concerns continued to pressure global stocks. The Indian rupee slipped to a record low against the US dollar, following further spike in oil prices and concerns of higher inflation and widening fiscal deficit. Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on growing worries the US administration’s approach to trade is harming global economic growth. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.25 am IST Shares of OMC, aviation and tyre companies fall as oil prices riseShares of Oil marketing companies, aviation and tyre companies fell after international crude oil prices spiked further. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 5%, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd declined 5%, Indian Oil Corp Ltd 4%. Among Aviation companies, Jet Airways India Ltd slipped 2%, SpiceJet Ltd 2.2%, Indigo 1.1%. Among Tyre stocks, MRF Ltd fell 0.2%, Apollo Tyres Ltd 3%, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd 2.2%.
- 9.13 am IST Rupee hits all time low against US dollarThe rupee slipped to a record low against the US dollar, following further spike in oil prices and concerns of higher inflation and widening fiscal deficit. The home currency opened at 68.89 and hit an all time low of 68.90 a dollar. Last time, the rupee hit an all-time closing low of 68.825 on 28 August 2013. The all-time intraday low of 68.8625 seen on 24 November 2016.(Ravindra N. Sonavane/Mint)
- 8.45 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks closed lower on selling in shares of financials and technology companies. S&P 500 was down 0.86% at 2,699. Asian markets opened lower on growing worries about trade war fears.■ The board of India’s insurance regulator—Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, or IRDA—will meet on Friday to discuss a possible easing of rules to facilitate IDBI Bank sale to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development.■ ICICI Bank Ltd issued hundreds of letters of credit (LCs) to entities related to its troubled corporate borrowers to help them avoid loan default, a whistleblower complaint said, pre-empting the need to set aside money for non-performing assets (NPAs), reports Mint.■ Thyssenkrupp AG and Tata Steel Ltd are nearing a €15 billion ($17.4 billion) deal this week to combine their European assets into a global steel giant, reports Reuters.■ State Bank of India (SBI) has closed six foreign branches and is in the process of closing down another nine branches as part of rationalisation of overseas operations, reports PTI.■ HCL Technologies Ltd will be acquiring Wolfsburg-based H&D International Group for Euro 30 million, as it looks to expand presence in the European market, reports Business Standard.■ JSW Steel Ltd announced plans to invest Rs7,500 crore until March 2020 to increase the production capacity at its Vijayanagar facility in Karnataka to 13 million tonnes per annum, reports PTI.■ Puranik Builders Ltd, a major real estate developer with projects in Mumbai and Pune, on Wednesday filed the draft prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO), which will see the company raise Rs810 crore.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
