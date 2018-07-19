Bandhan Bank"s share defies gravity as growth story is intact https://t.co/sKya9hBsEn— Livemint (@livemint) July 19, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher, ONGC shares extend gains
BSE Sensex rises over 60 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 11,000. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Jul 19 2018. 09 55 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.55 am ISTBandhan Bank’s share defies gravity as growth story is intact
- 9.37 am ISTJK Tyre shares gain 4% after Q1 earnings
- 9.28 am ISTYes Bank shares down 1% as Sebi looking into Yes Bank-UBS dispute
- 9.25 am ISTONGC shares gain 3% as board OKs Pawan Hans sale
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.15 am ISTRupee opens lower against US dollar
- 9.03 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained on Thursday, taking cues from Asian stocks. The Indian Rupee weakened along with most Asian emerging currencies against US dollar as US yields climb. Asian shares made early gains as upbeat Wall Street earnings supported global investor sentiment. The dollar retreated from a three-week high. Oil prices rose 1% overnight after US government data indicated bullish demand for gasoline and distillates. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.55 am IST Bandhan Bank’s share defies gravity as growth story is intactBandhan Bank stock is already trading at a rich multiple of 5.3 times its estimated book value for FY20. But analysts are still gung-ho on the bank
- 9.37 am IST JK Tyre shares gain 4% after Q1 earningsJK Tyre and Industries Ltd shares rose 4% to Rs 130 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs67 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, against a net loss of Rs 118 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenues rose 26% to Rs 2,446 crore.
- 9.28 am IST Yes Bank shares down 1% as Sebi looking into Yes Bank-UBS disputeYes Bank Ltd shares fell 1% to Rs 380 after Mint reported that Sebi is examining a Yes Bank communication directing UBS Group’s Indian arm to drop coverage of the bank for potential violation of securities laws. Yes Bank, in an email, asked UBS in the last week of June to drop coverage of the bank following a 21 May UBS research report on eight Indian banks for its clients which claimed that Yes Bank had the highest credit exposure to the troubled power sector.
- 9.25 am IST ONGC shares gain 3% as board OKs Pawan Hans saleShares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd rose 3% to Rs 164.85 after the company said its board has approved exiting helicopter service provider Pawan Hans by selling its entire 49% stake as it looks to cut debt and consolidate resources in its core oil and gas business. ONGC wants its interest to be clubbed with the 51% government stake that is already on offer for sale.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee opens lower against US dollarThe Indian Rupee weakened along with most Asian emerging currencies against US dollar as US yields climb. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.72 a dollar, down 0.13% from its previous close of 68.62. The currency opened at 68.68 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.68 and 68.72, respectively. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.1%, while foreign investors have sold $964.30 million and $6.36 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.779%, from its Wednesday’s close of 7.774%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.03 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks rose as Wall Street cheered strong quarterly results from Morgan Stanley and CSX. Asian shares carved out moderate gains in early trade, taking cues from Wall Street’s overnight advance as investors there parsed through stronger-than-expected corporate earnings.■ The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has decided to withdraw the contentious Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill 2017, or FRDI Bill, and is awaiting the cabinet’s nod to move Parliament for this as the government looks to avoid controversial legislation ahead of the 2019 general election.■ The country’s largest drug maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, has received its first approval in five years for a product manufactured at its Halol, Gujarat, plant from the USFDA.■ The board of ONGC has approved exiting helicopter service provider Pawan Hans by selling its entire 49% stake as it looks to cut debt and consolidate resources in its core oil and gas business, officials with direct knowledge of the development said.■ The government decided to increase the minimum price sugar mills pay to cane growers by Rs20 per quintal to Rs275 per quintal for the next marketing year starting October, sources said.■ Bandhan Bank Ltd reported a 47.5% jump in its June-quarter net profit due to higher other income and net interest income. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 481.71 crore against Rs 326.56 crore a year ago.■ InterGlobe Aviation’s IndiGo retained its position as the market leader among domestic airlines as it carried 46.73 lakh local passengers in June, achieving a market share of 41.3%, according to the data issued by civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).■ Earnings Calendar: ABB, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the companies that will be announcing their June quarter earnings today.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
First Published: Thu, Jul 19 2018. 09 17 AM IST
