Studds Accessories IPO gets Sebi approval
Studds Accessories IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth ₹98 crore besides an offer-for-sale of 39.39 lakh equity shares by promoters Madhu Bhushan Khurana and Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, and other existing shareholders
New Delhi: Studds Accessories Ltd, manufacturer of helmets and two-wheeler accessories, has received markets regulator Sebi’s approval to float an initial share sale.
The company, which had filed its draft papers with the markets regulator in August seeking its clearance for the initial public offer (IPO), obtained Sebi’s observations on December 14, latest data with the capital markets watchdog showed.
Sebi’s observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offer, follow-on public offer and rights issue.
Studds Accessories’ IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth ₹98 crore besides an offer-for-sale of 39.39 lakh equity shares by promoters Madhu Bhushan Khurana and Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, and other existing shareholders, according to the draft papers.
Proceeds of the issue will be used to part-finance the motorcycle helmet, two-wheeler accessories, bicycle helmet manufacturing facilities in Faridabad, and for general corporate purposes.
The company believes that listing of the equity shares will also enhance its visibility and brand image among existing and potential customers.
Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Holdings will manage the company’s public issue.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Money »
- US stocks sink further into correction as Fed move looms
- Where the world’s smart money made and lost it in 2018
- Gold prices fall sharply today but silver rates steady
- Govt to launch Bharat 22 ETF follow on offer in February to raise ₹10,000 crore
- Your old SBI magstripe debit card won’t work after December 31: 5 things to know
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Govt tussle with RBI could undermine long-term financial stability, says S&P
- Opinion: Goldman 1MDB charges will give bankers shivers
- Dubai’s DP World seeks to quash India antitrust probe over Mumbai port
- Bhupesh Baghel sworn in as Chhattisgarh chief minister
- Bank of Baroda to shut three overseas branches by June
Mark to Market »
- Does Reliance Jio see need to deleverage?
- 4 years since Senvion sale, turnaround continues to elude Suzlon
- Falling fuel prices, new axle norms to help cement makers save freight cost
- Tailwinds of debt reduction and annuity sales drive DLF’s shares
- Expecting a quick recovery in rural consumption will be foolhardy