Mint Globetrotter Index: Taxi fare
What is the taxi fare across five regions
Last Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 12 12 PM IST
The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across five regions. The data and analysis can be seen on www.livemint.com/globetrotter
Every week, we list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend. Today, spend #8: Taxi fare.
First Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 12 12 PM IST
More From Money »
- Axis Bluechip Fund bests rivals by staying clear of momentum stocks, mid-caps
- HDFC AMC IPO attracts strong retail demand, subscribed over 200% so far on Day 2
- Bond investors shun India, citing lack of reassurance from RBI
- Bank FD rates: A ready reckoner
- Invest in debt funds for at least 3 years for income tax benefit
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Axis Bluechip Fund bests rivals by staying clear of momentum stocks, mid-caps
- Government gives final approval for Vodafone-Idea merger
- Q1 results: Maruti Suzuki profit misses estimates, shares plunge
- HDFC AMC IPO attracts strong retail demand, subscribed over 200% so far on Day 2
- North Karnataka renews demand for separate statehood, calls for bandh on 2 August
Mark to Market »
- Q1 results: Ambuja Cements earnings beat estimates, but stock remains a laggard
- BHEL Q1 results: A long way to go on path to recovery
- Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp misses profit, pricing strategy now key
- Q1 results: JSW Steel’s fear of imports is well founded
- Larsen and Toubro Q1 results: Growth in infra biz leads the way