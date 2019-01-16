 Money With Monika Season 2, Episode 5: A guide to mutual fund SIPs - Videos - Livemint
Money With Monika Season 2, Episode 5: A guide to mutual fund SIPs

“A systematic investment plan, or SIP, is a route to a mutual fund and not the mutual fund itself,” explains personal finance expert Monika Halan in this episode of Money With Monika.“An SIP is similar to a recurring deposit (RD) in a way that it cultivates a savings habit, but they differ in returns. RDs result in fixed returns but SIPs are market-linked. Choose an SIP over lump sum investment to reduce market risks as it gives you the benefit of rupee-cost averaging,” she says. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of ‘Let’s Talk Money’. Watch the full video for more.

