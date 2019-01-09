 Money with Monika Season 2, Episode 4: When’s the right time to invest in MFs - Videos - Livemint
Money with Monika Season 2, Episode 4: When’s the right time to invest in MFs

“There is no perfect moment to start investing. Just start,” says personal finance expert Monika Halan in this episode of Money With Monika. “It takes very little to start investing as much as just ₹500/month in a mutual fund SIP,” adds Monika. She explains to viewers why investing early will allow them to reap the benefits of compounding over the long term. Monika Halan is consulting editor with Mint and author of ‘Let’s Talk Money’. Money With Monika is a weekly personal finance show published on livemint.com

