Monika Halan on how to calculate the returns from your realty investment

Money with Monika is a weekly personal finance show that answers your queries on all investment matters. In Episode 3, personal finance expert Monika Halan discusses the returns from investments in real estate versus the stock market. She says that people must weigh their realty investments against both regular returns and profits. She further explains how investors must calculate their ‘yield’ from real estate investments. Monika Halan is the Consulting Editor of Mint, and author of Let’s Talk Money. In this series, she takes you through the various avenues of savings open to an individual to discover the best way to maximise your returns while minimising your risk. She will also be taking questions from viewers on financial products that suit depending on income, age, risk appetite and life goals. If you want to see your money grow, do tune in to Money with Monika.