Meet Elon Musk’s new boss at Tesla

Tesla Inc on Thursday said board member Robyn Denholm will replace Elon Musk as its chair, more than a month after the billionaire had to step down as the electric-car maker’s chairman as part of a settlement with US regulators. Tesla had until 13 November to name an independent board chair under the settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which said Musk’s tweets about taking the company private were fraudulent and that the billionaire could retain his role as CEO but should quit as the chair.

