Money With Monika Season 2, Episode 1: Mutual funds guide for beginners

Why mutual funds? That’s the question personal finance expert Monika Halan, consulting editor of Mint and author of ‘Let’s Talk Money’, answers in this episode of ‘Money with Monika’.Mutual fund investments do come with risks, she says, but it’s a gamble worth making for a diverse, and more lucrative, investment portfolio—be it for a seasoned investor or a beginner taking her first steps in financial planning. See mutual funds as a buffet, Monika Halan says, and invest as per your taste.For more videos from Money With Monika series, click here >>