Money With Monika Season 2, Episode 1: Mutual funds guide for beginners
Why mutual funds? That’s the question personal finance expert Monika Halan, consulting editor of Mint and author of ‘Let’s Talk Money’, answers in this episode of ‘Money with Monika’.Mutual fund investments do come with risks, she says, but it’s a gamble worth making for a diverse, and more lucrative, investment portfolio—be it for a seasoned investor or a beginner taking her first steps in financial planning. See mutual funds as a buffet, Monika Halan says, and invest as per your taste.For more videos from Money With Monika series, click here >>
More Videos »
Slideshows »
Technology Videos »
Latest News »
- Comparison: Nokia 8.1 vs POCO F1 vs OnePlus 6T vs Oppo R17 Pro
- Companies violating Aadhaar card norms may soon be fined by UIDAI
- Yamuna Expressway land scam: Another accused arrested in the Rs 126 crore fraud case
- India plans to pay five Iran banks for oil purchases
- New Zealand warns Google over naming murder accused