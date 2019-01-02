Money with Monika Season 2, Episode 3: How debt mutual funds work

In this episode of Money With Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan delves into the importance of having debt mutual funds in your investment portfolio. Debt funds are flexible, she says, and are good for various shorter term goals but can be difficult to understand. ‘You can choose to invest in a conservative balanced fund if you want the safety of bonds with a flavour of equity,’ she adds. Monika Halan is consulting editor of Mint and author of ‘Let’s Talk Money’