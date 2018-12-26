 Money with Monika Season 2, Episode 2: Mutual funds versus direct stocks - Videos - Livemint
Money with Monika Season 2, Episode 2: Mutual funds versus direct stocks

In this episode of Money With Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan talks about the benefits of choosing a mutual fund over direct stock investments. Investing in mutual funds is far safer than putting all your money in one stock, she says, as the chances of failure of an entire basket of stocks are next to none. In short, hedge your bets for maximum returns at minimal risk. Monika Halan is consulting editor of Mint and author of ‘Let’s Talk Money’.

