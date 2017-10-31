Coal conundrum
A Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk study showed on Tuesday that of the global burden of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, the world’s 250 biggest listed companies account for a third. Coal India Ltd is among the top culprits on that list.
That sums up India’s climate change challenge. India continues to have a heavy dependence on the fuel; coal plants account for over 60% of India’s energy. They have been suffering from overcapacity in the recent past, but the current coal crisis shows that this is by no means a permanent shift.
With the rise in power demand with the festival season and a fall in hydel and nuclear generation, it’s coal plants that are picking up the slack. As a consequence, almost a quarter of coal plants around the country suffered from coal shortages in October and the government is pushing Coal India to ramp up production.
The government’s renewable energy targets are ambitious; so is its Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris climate change agreement. But India has a long way to go yet.
Latest News »
- Twitter, Google CEOs call for gun control following YouTube shooting
- Race for hyperloop gets more crowded as startup TransPod takes on Elon Musk
- What the Dalit protests tells us about BJP’s caste conundrum
- Monsoon rains seen at average levels in 2018, says Skymet
- Tata Motors shares rally 6% on robust JLR sales, new product lineup
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Did manufacturing growth lose momentum in March quarter?
Insolvency may suspend many rights but not the minority’s right to disclosures
Defence PSUs: where big is not beautiful
Is Bajaj Auto losing the game in motorcycles on home turf?
Reliance Jio spurs investment in content, but returns are nowhere in sight