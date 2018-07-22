WTO may unmask India’s split personality

Photo: Reuters

Do nations have personalities? This question has dogged experts in global studies and researchers of cross-cultural differences. Myriad studies have been conducted and, predictably, none of them have any conclusive answer. Most countries are melting pots and, therefore, incapable of throwing up a singular, distinctive trait. But that has not stopped people from asking a follow-up question: If countries can have individual traits, can they also have split personalities?

India has long been suspected of harbouring dual personalities. The sharp social and income divides—with a handful of global billionaires on one side and millions trapped in abject poverty on the other—or the dialectic between the nation’s Constitution-based democratic traditions and an emergent autocracy, are seen as symptoms of the nation’s conflicted personality.

India’s temperament is once again under the microscope, this time at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and, truth be told, it’s not looking good. India’s luck at WTO, generally speaking, has not been good so far. But here’s the unkindest cut: it is the US, the world’s trade malcontent, which is pointing out India’s flawed persona. The danger is that the blame might stick this time. Trade, therefore, might be a good place to discover India’s personality disorder.

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has been exulting after the World Bank’s 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) data ranked India’s as sixth in the world. Garg claimed that GDP will now touch $10 trillion by 2030. Ironically, and perhaps unbeknownst to him, his exuberance sows the seeds of future GDP erosion, specifically relating to exports which account for at least 12% of GDP.

The epicentre of that erosion is likely to be in WTO. The US has complained to the WTO’s dispute settlement body about India’s export-related subsidies. The complains are about five specific schemes: export-oriented units scheme and sector- specific schemes, including electronics hardware technology parks scheme; the merchandise exports from India scheme; the export promotion capital goods scheme; special economic zones; and, the duty-free imports for exporters programme.

The US contends that India’s export-related subsidies are inconsistent with the WTO’s Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (ASCM), specifically Section 3 that bars export-related subsidies. This provision does not apply to countries designated as least-developed by the UN. But there’s a catch. Annexure-VII of the same agreement provides a list of developing countries, including India, that cannot escape the provisions when their per capita gross national product (GNP) crosses $1,000. Here’s the rub: India’s per capita GNP crossed $1,000 sometime ago. According to CEIC Data, India’s GNP per capita was $1,978 in 2017.

Not only is India not strategically prepared for the consequences—specifically in terms of alternative mechanisms to boost exports without subsidies—but is oblivious to the collateral damage from chasing GDP growth without strengthening its roots and foundations. The special economic zone (SEZ) policy, for example, is clearly not WTO compliant, but there is no alternative scheme yet.

What’s even odd is the sense of hurt expressed in India’s official response to the US complaint; India said it was disappointed that the US had chosen to move forward with its request for dispute settlement, because it believed on-going bilateral consultations were constructive. During consultations, India said that the schemes identified by the US conformed with ASCM provisions. There were more curious developments to follow. The commerce ministry’s press release summarizing minister Suresh Prabhu’s visit to Washington DC (between 10-12 June) and his various bilateral meetings—with US trade representative Robert E. Lighthizer, secretary of commerce Wilbur L. Ross and secretary of agriculture Sonny Perdue—is curiously silent about the pending dispute.

Then a third facet popped up: even while India was defending its export-related subsidies in WTO, India’s commerce secretary Rita Teotia admitted in Kolkata’s Indian Chamber of Commerce on 19 July that there was a “real” possibility of India losing the trade dispute in WTO because the per capita GNP threshold had been crossed. But then a fourth feature manifested itself in the form of NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant’s prescriptive Op-Ed on 20 July (bit.ly/2JCbMLW) which dwelt on achieving “quantum jump in exports” through procedural stuff like digitization of ports or fewer tariff notifications. The article seems unmindful of the storm about to unsettle the foundations of Indian exports or the need for a massive structural overhaul that can wean exporters off certain subsidies without affecting export performance.

There is, of course, an intricate skein of moral and legal issues surrounding the dispute. On the moral plane, for example, the US is resorting to what is known in development literature as “kicking away the ladder”—having extensively used similar benefits on its path to development, it now attempts to prevent other developing countries from catching up. In addition, such measures also squeeze out policy space available to the sovereign. On the legal side, India is likely to get some breathing time before dismantling the edifice of export-related subsidies. But the fact remains: India’s export growth—and hence GDP growth—faces many obstacles; it needs a strategic framework that can look and plan ahead.

Rajrishi Singhal is a consultant and former editor of a leading business newspaper. His Twitter handle is @rajrishisinghal.

