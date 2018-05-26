Supply-side thrust, growth prospects shape new policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2014, the Indian economy suffered from high levels of inflation, and fiscal and current account deficits relative to GDP (gross domestic product). Photo: PTI

The evolution of India’s economic policies since May 2014 was constrained by certain initial challenges and a combination of global economic headwinds and tailwinds.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government attempted wide-ranging policy changes, but met with mixed success, despite holding considerable promise. There was clearly a supply-side focus with outcomes expected to show benefits in the medium-to-long term.

Initial challenges