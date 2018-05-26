 Supply-side thrust, growth prospects shape new policies - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Opinion

Supply-side thrust, growth prospects shape new policies

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government attempted wide-ranging policy changes, but met with mixed success, despite holding considerable promise

Last Published: Sat, May 26 2018. 07 47 PM IST
D.K. Srivastava
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2014, the Indian economy suffered from high levels of inflation, and fiscal and current account deficits relative to GDP (gross domestic product). Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2014, the Indian economy suffered from high levels of inflation, and fiscal and current account deficits relative to GDP (gross domestic product). Photo: PTI

The evolution of India’s economic policies since May 2014 was constrained by certain initial challenges and a combination of global economic headwinds and tailwinds.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government attempted wide-ranging policy changes, but met with mixed success, despite holding considerable promise. There was clearly a supply-side focus with outcomes expected to show benefits in the medium-to-long term.

Initial challenges

First Published: Sat, May 26 2018. 07 47 PM IST
Topics: Modi govt Modi govt policies NDA Modi economic policies Indian economy

More From Opinion »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »