 An eye on Europe - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Opinion

An eye on Europe

Focus of PM Narendra Modi’s four-country tour of Europe—his first trip to the continent since Britain voted to leave the EU—will be to strengthen business and economic ties
Last Published: Tue, May 30 2017. 01 05 AM IST
Livemint
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi take a walk in the garden prior to consultations at the Mesberg palace near Berlin. John MacDougall/AFP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi take a walk in the garden prior to consultations at the Mesberg palace near Berlin. John MacDougall/AFP

Latest News »

The focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four-country tour of Europe—his first trip to the continent since Britain voted to leave the European Union—will be to strengthen business and economic ties.

In his three years in office, Modi has successfully courted foreign investors, talked up the India story and put out the message that India is open for business.

This time around, he is expected to work on a similar template. But he should also highlight what India does and can do for the world, especially at a time when a number of countries are looking inwards, and bilateral and multilateral relationships are becoming increasingly transactional.

Moreover, with India’s proposed free trade agreement with the European Union in cold storage, it is all the more important that New Delhi’s bilateral relations with the big European powers, including Russia, receive the prime minister’s full attention.

They are the ones that have traditionally anchored India’s policy towards Europe.

First Published: Tue, May 30 2017. 01 05 AM IST
Topics: Narendra Modi German Chancellor Angela Merkel Merkel Mesberg palace Berlin

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »