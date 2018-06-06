Move to increase rates affirmation of growth curve

Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

First things first, there was absolutely no ambiguity over the direction in which policy rates were headed. Inflation prints have remained higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance levels lately, with several risks to inflation materializing. India being a twin-deficit economy and susceptible to the vagaries of crude oil price as well as capital flow movements, there was too much at risk staying “behind the curve’’ from a monetary policy standpoint against a volatile global backdrop. So, the only question was over the timing, that is, whether to bite the bullet in June or wait till August.

Even though RBI has raised rates for the first time in nearly four and a half years by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25%, there are key positives that we can glean from this policy.

The very fact that RBI has raised its policy rates is an affirmation of the growth trajectory. The retention of its FY19 growth forecast at 7.4%, with a caveat that it will be front-ended and that the output gap is almost closed is a stamp of approval on growth recovery from RBI. It notes that consumption—both rural and urban—remains healthy and is expected to strengthen further.

An equally important aspect is clarity in “communication’’. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which was unanimous in its June decision, demonstrates that it remains “vigilant’’ and removed two huge uncertainties—the “timing” of the rate hike and the “stance” of policy. Note, the tone of the April policy statement had surprised as being quite dovish, with modest cuts in inflation forecasts and, not surprisingly, rates across the curve came down. However, the minutes that followed were far more hawkish and spooked the market. The last thing we needed was a continuing communication faux pas at a time when global financial conditions have tightened.

The communication is vital from markets’ and investors’ perspectives. But probably a far more important aspect at this time is the “signal” to the government. An unwavering RBI commitment to its monetary framework is a clear hint to the government to stick to its fiscal targets in an election year. The policy says, “It is important that public finances do not crowd out private sector investment activity at this critical juncture. Adherence to fiscal targets will also ease the upside risks to inflation.”

For the assessment of policy rate movements now on, we need to watch out for the following:

The spread of monsoon, the quantum of MSP hikes and its actual implementation will be the biggest factors to watch out for. Moreover, the base effect has been very prominent in core as well as headline inflation prints. A clear reading devoid of major base anomalies will be available only early in the next calendar year.

Among global factors, the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries scheduled later in June will make the supply response much clearer, especially from Saudi Arabia and Russia who have recently pledged to boost oil supply.

As for market-linked rates, markets seem to have already priced at least two rate hikes as evidenced from the 12-month overnight index swaps and bond yields. Clearly, the cost of money has already shot up at the short as well as the long end of the curve viewed through commercial deposit/commercial paper rates and the 10-year government bond yield. Banks such as SBI, Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank have already raised their rates without waiting for official cues from RBI.

Besides the cost of credit, its availability is equally important and that remains a major area of concern. True, there has been ample liquidity with public sector banks. But given the non-performing assets burden and with nearly a dozen banks under prompt corrective action and restrictions in place for select banks for lending and wholesale deposit taking, the banking system has hardly any willingness to create or expand credit.

The global growth cycle is maturing now even as India’s is beginning to flower and move out of the adjustment phase to recovery. Capex is beginning to show nascent recovery signs but the investment/GDP ratio is still far below the previous cycle peak. Investment growth needs nurturing so as to spur productivity growth and mitigate overheating concerns. Also, given weak bank balance sheets and already tighter financial conditions, a data-driven approach seems the most appropriate and we can certainly do without any monetary overreaction hereon.

Sachchidanand Shukla is chief economist, Mahindra and Mahindra. Views are personal.