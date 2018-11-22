Opinion | The political cost of farm distress

Illustration: Jayachandran/Mint

The last two years have been filled with images of farmers dumping potatoes, tomatoes and onions by the roadside and resorting to distress sales of grains and pulses, with government in states and at the centre turning a blind eye. This is in sharp contrast to the alacrity with which governments move when onion prices touch ₹40 a kilo, convening meetings, cracking down on traders and initiating imports. No surprise farmers then that across India have come to realise that governments are more concerned with the well-being of the urban consumer and it is they who are bearing the cost of low food prices. They are also starting to understand that unless they prove their strength as a community by taking to the streets and marching to cities, as well as electorally, little will change.

That rural anger can cause noticeable political damage was proved beyond doubt when the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party performed poorly in rural areas in the Gujarat elections. Ground reports from the current phase of state elections suggest that farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have set the tone of electoral discourse in these states. Simultaneously, they are also setting the stage for the general elections next year to remind governments that there is a political cost to ignoring rural India.

On the other side, opposition parties, in a hurry to ensure political gains, are promising sops that may not help farmers in the long run. First, loan waivers can only be a temporary palliative which disproportionately benefits medium and large farmers, leaving out marginal growers who are more exposed to informal loans. Second, it is practically impossible for the government to procure all crops at minimum support prices (MSPs). The way out is a mix of different approaches: support prices, direct income transfers and freeing up agricultural markets from the clutch of the powerful trader lobby.

Take the case of pulses. It makes sense for the government to procure directly from farmers at MSP and, instead of hoarding and resorting to open market sales at a later date, introduce it under the subsidized public distribution system. This will not only help farmers growing pulses with better prices, but also improve India’s terrible nutritional indicators—about 38% of our under-five children are stunted. Moreover, robust procurement of pulses can wean farmers away from input intensive and water guzzling crops such as rice and sugarcane.

The other area that needs urgent reforms is agricultural markets. Currently trader lobbies in states determine prices non-transparently and at an enormous cost to farmers. The Union government’s attempt to free up markets for farm produce has failed to show results. Even farmer organizations have not realized the importance of a competitive and pan-India national market. For instance, farmers in election-bound Madhya Pradesh are now selling garlic at around ₹7 per kg, while half a day’s distance away in Delhi, consumers are paying ₹80 per kg. That’s a staggering 1,100% mark up. What stops a jobless youth from buying garlic cheap in Madhya Pradesh and selling it at a premium in Delhi? The current set of regulations, since one needs a licence in Madhya Pradesh to purchase the garlic, and local traders resist new entrants who tend to drive up wholesale prices and cut their margins.

Reducing the wedge between wholesale and retail prices will benefit both farmers and consumers, and help mitigate the policy dilemma as to how to pay farmers a better price while keeping food inflation in check.

To resolve the problem, the Narendra Modi government drafted a model marketing act and launched an electronic platform for trade in farm produce. But beholden to trader lobbies, states are yet to reform markets in true spirit. Wholesale markets are replete with entry barriers like prohibitive licence fees. The Union government has to deploy the political capital to reform farm markets with the same zeal as it did while implementing the goods and services tax.

The other pressing problem faced by the Indian farmer is that they are often at a loss about what to plant without any useful market intelligence. They take the previous year’s prices for a particular crop as a market signal, not where prices will be when they harvest their crop. When in mid-2016 pulses were retailing at a high of ₹200 per kg, following consecutive years of drought, farmers raised crop area to such an extent that production increased by over 40% in a year. Wholesale prices crashed soon after. Even today, different agriculture departments in states promote cultivation of perishables like tomatoes simultaneously, pushing farmers with incentives, clueless of any crash in market prices due to a sudden spurt in production.

The Union agriculture ministry can play a role here similar to what the US Department of Agriculture does for its farmers by providing timely market intelligence services. But despite the Prime Minister’s call to double farmer incomes which seems increasingly elusive due to the price problem, the ministry remains preoccupied with raising production and setting historic records, unable to shake off the ghosts of the food-insecure 1960s.

The agriculture sector is changing rapidly and requires proactive policy management to be able to maximize benefits for all stakeholders.

