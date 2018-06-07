Four firsts, two surprises and three takeaways from policy outcome

The decision to hike rate should hence be seen as a proactive and pre-emptive move by the central bank to signal its unambiguous commitment towards the medium term inflation target of 4%.

The second bi-monthly policy review of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has many shades of first:

• The key policy outcome—the 25 basis points (bps) increase in the benchmark repo rate to 6.25%—is the first rate hike in more than four years.

• This is the first rate hike by the central bank under the flexible inflation targeting regime.

• The first rate hike by the monetary policy committee (MPC) saw full endorsement from all six members.

• This is probably the first time where the policy document does not explicitly provide a forward guidance.

Now coming to the rate hike, there are two surprising elements:

• From the market’s perspective, the decision was not a clear consensus, with only a few participants expecting a 25 bps increase in the June policy review.

• Further, after the release of MPC minutes for the April policy review and the concomitant evolution of macro-financial conditions, there was a broad expectation of 2 to 3, out of 6 MPC members turning in favour of a rate hike in the June policy review—the full house, on the contrary, comes as a surprise.

So, how does one read through the policy signals? To me, there are three key takeaways from the policy.

Let’s first consider the background in which the policy was announced. Over the last two months, ‘known unknown’ and ‘unknown unknown’ risks had escalated on account of adverse geopolitical developments. These risks have so far manifested in the form of the sharp jump in crude oil prices, political unrest in eurozone, and heightened threat of trade protectionism. If one were to juxtapose this with the impending (but not yet announced) increase in kharif minimum support prices to 1.5 times the cost of production and the staggered impact of house rent allowance revision by various states under the 7th pay commission, then the balance of risk clearly tilted towards a higher inflation trajectory in FY19.

The decision to hike rate should hence be seen as a proactive and pre-emptive move by the central bank to signal its unambiguous commitment towards the medium term inflation target of 4%.

Both promptness and pre-emption are critical here as the negative geopolitical shock has recently been subjecting most emerging market economies to a mild version of the Impossible Trinity.

Most EMs (emerging markets) have seen a build-up of pressure on their respective currencies, with few major ones (Indonesia, the Philippines, Turkey, etc.) opting for interest rate defence over the last few weeks. RBI has chosen to follow the middle path on managing capital flows and exchange rate, while according inflation management its prime focus to assert independence of monetary policy under the choices imposed by the Trinity.

The second highlight is RBI’s comfort on overall economic growth. For the first time, the central bank has explicitly stated that the hitherto negative output gap stands nearly closed, which puts the potential GDP (gross domestic product) growth around 7.4% levels (RBI’s FY19 estimate).

While most market participants would agree to this near-term assessment, the potential growth (which is somewhat a dynamic concept) could inch higher towards 8% levels in the medium term as full benefits of GST (goods and services tax), IBC (insolvency and bankruptcy code), and JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) start trickling down.

Nevertheless, from a near-term perspective, the idea of zero output gap signifies a steady state equilibrium, which under current circumstances could portend gains in pricing power, which is likely to be captured by core inflation.

Indeed, core CPI (consumer price index) inflation, which averaged ~4.5% in FY18, could see acceleration towards 6% levels in FY19.

Despite the upside inflation risks on the horizon, there is also likely to be some offsetting impact coming from monsoon. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall during the current south-west monsoon season is likely to be normal (97% of the long-period average). This would be crucial in curbing food inflation in the coming months. The offsetting impact on inflation could also come from government’s effort to mutualize the burden from higher crude oil prices via incomplete pass-through or by relaxing taxes on fuel. Both strategies are currently being employed.

With enough moving parts on inflation, the near-term outlook is uncertain, despite the preponderance of multiple upside risks.

This brings us to the third takeaway, which possibly explains the absence of an explicit forward guidance in the monetary policy statement. Amidst the importance of data dependence in the current context, the RBI clearly wants to preserve its policy latitude via its neutral stance.

Hence, while the first rate hike is pre-emptive, the second (if any) could well be reactive.

Shubhada M. Rao is group president and chief economist, Yes Bank