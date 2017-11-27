Trai on net neutrality
Last week, the US Federal Communications Commission (US FCC) chairman Ajit Pai proposed amending the net neutrality legislation, suggesting the need to return to a “light-touch, market-based framework”, stoking fear among neutrality supporters all over the world.
Opponents of net neutrality argue for the right of internet service providers (ISPs) to have differential pricing; a video streaming website uses more bandwidth than a news website and the former should pay more to enjoy the “fast lane”. The supporters argue that the internet is a public good, and the ISPs should treat all data equally, no “fast lanes” for anyone.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) recommendations on net neutrality will be released today. While Trai chairman R.S. Sharma has said the rules “will be for the Indian context”, it will be interesting to see if Pai’s proposal will have any influence on them. It is being reported that the recommendations will have a provision for prioritizing critical services, such as banking and social welfare services.
