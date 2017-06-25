 Brothers in arms - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Opinion

Brothers in arms

Sebi and RBI have in the past fought for regulatory territory in several corners of the financial markets, but the instances of working together should not be forgotten
Last Published: Sun, Jun 25 2017. 11 26 PM IST
Livemint
Last week, Sebi eased merger and acquisition rules to help the resolution of stressed assets weighing down bank balance sheets. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
Last week, Sebi eased merger and acquisition rules to help the resolution of stressed assets weighing down bank balance sheets. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Latest News »

Friction between regulators almost always generates more interest than stories about cooperation. Hence, not enough credit has been given to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the help it has been giving the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the long war against bad loans.

Last week, Sebi eased merger and acquisition rules to help the resolution of stressed assets weighing down bank balance sheets. Those who buy stakes in debt-laden firms will not have to make open offers, subject to certain stringent restrictions. This is almost a repeat of what happened two years ago, when the markets regulator flanked the banking regulator as the latter introduced the strategic debt restructuring scheme to let lenders convert debt into equity in defaulting firms.

Any bank clean-up should ideally involve the sale of assets, and Sebi has done well in relaxing M&A norms to ease the process. Sebi and RBI have in the past fought for regulatory territory in several corners of the financial markets, but the instances of working together should not be forgotten.

First Published: Sun, Jun 25 2017. 11 26 PM IST
Topics: RBI Sebi bad loans NPAs M&A rules

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »