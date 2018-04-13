Kathua’s horror
An eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe was repeatedly gang-raped, drugged, beaten and ultimately killed by a group of men in Kathua. This has been revealed in a charge sheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir police’s crime branch.
The accused include a local priest and police officers. Some lawyers of the Jammu and Kashmir bar association are obstructing the course of investigation and demanding, needlessly, that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have supported this demand and actively communalized the incident.
It is sad to see such a large section of society coming together to obstruct justice in this horrendous crime. Politicians haven’t shown the spine to stand up for the victim. Rahul Gandhi of Congress, too, tweeted in support of the victim only after outrage erupted over his long, unconscionable silence.
Kathua is a blot on the Indian national project and the people of India should force political parties into doing the right thing.
Latest News »
- Dunzo Digital in funding talks, aims to raise $30-40 million
- Nykaa in talks to raise Rs75 crore at a valuation of Rs3,000 crore
- LTCG tax drives up IPO activity in January-March period
- Munjal, Burmans offer lifeline to Fortis Healthcare
- Boeing, HAL, Mahindra to make F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets in India
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
In an election year, investors should stay away from OMCs
What should investors look for in the March quarter results?
Fortis-Manipal revised deal a lesson in having your cake and eating it too
If you thought rising interest rates took a break, think again
US sanctions cheer aluminium shares but geopolitical risks can bite both ways