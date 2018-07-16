Singapore shows the way for the developed world

Illustration: Jayachandran/Mint

Americans born after America won the war are doing better than Americans born after America won the war. Well, to dispel the suspicion that I was inebriated when I wrote it, let me clarify. Americans born after America won World War II are doing better than Americans born after America won the Cold War. This is one of the many conclusions reached by the economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis. The excellent presentation they made in April 2018 has all the details (“A Lost Generation? Young Families After The Great Recession”).

Those born in the 1940s and 1950s have not only recovered their net worth lost in the great recession of 2008 but have also enhanced it a bit. In contrast, those born in the 1980s are still under water as far as their net worth is concerned. In fact, they are doing far worse than those born in the 1960s and the 1970s. The explanations did not lie in the income and savings habits of the different age and birth cohorts but in their home ownership rates. It is not that hard to contemplate the reasons. The latter cohort does not have much by way of real estate assets. As of 2007, only 19% were mortgage owners. Hence, instead of mortgage loans, their key sources of leverage were credit card debt, auto loans and student loans. They do not create the kind of net worth that owning homes does.

Those who were born in the 1940s and 1950s reached their prime-earning age in the 1970s up to the 1990s. In those years, monetary policy had not stoked asset price bubbles as flagrantly as it began to do from the 1990s. Lax capital requirements for banks meant that they created more loans than they should and most of the bank loans since the 1980s are to the real estate sector. Further, real wage growth was respectable in the 1990s and it was rather brisk up to the end of the 1970s.

Since then, forces of globalization, including the reduced leverage of labour unions, have ensured that real wage growth has been muted to stagnant. For example, in June 2018, real average weekly earnings had remained the same as one year ago. Homes continue to remain unaffordable for many in America. Monetary policy framework, decisions and their capture by asset owners and financial sector interests are big factors behind the “falling behind” of those born since the 1960s.

Although textbooks written by American economists routinely talk of monetary policy being the equivalent of withdrawing the punchbowl when the party got going, the truth is that the Federal Reserve keeps the punchbowl topped up when asset prices are rising and even refills it promptly when asset prices slump. It does the opposite when wages begin to rise. Its tightening instincts become sharper at incipient signs of wage increases.

In recent months, after Jerome Powell took office as the new Federal Reserve chairperson, this columnist had hoped that the Federal Reserve would begin to row in a different direction than it had under the previous three chairpersons. It has not. First, in April, the Federal Reserve eased capital requirements for eight globally significant banks. Second, more recently, it had allowed banks that did not fully meet the quantitative requirements of its stress tests to go ahead with their capital and dividend distribution plans. The Wall Street Journal had called the first one a “capital mistake” and the second one “unprecedented”. Quite.

US President Donald Trump came to office promising to drain the swamp. He has not done so. Dissatisfaction with how big and stinking the swamp had become was a big factor in his victory. But he is not being held to account on that one. Not surprising since the swamp would not want to hold the president accountable for not draining it!

For a true example of removing the punchbowl before the party became rowdy, one has to turn the gaze far towards the South-East—on Singapore. Singapore had imposed specific real estate sector measures in 2013 to prevent the recurrence of a real estate bubble. The city state is particularly prone to them given its land scarcity and its attractiveness to immigrants as a well-run enclave. Those measures—buyers’ stamp duty and lower loan-to-value ratios—had cooled the housing market. Just as the bubble-behaviour had begun to rear its head, the Singapore government further tightened those measures 10 days ago. Real estate developers and bankers are not happy. That is a sure indication that the measures make sense for systemic stability.

It is one thing to talk about the importance of macroprudential measures in the abstract and another to invoke them just as the party in the real estate market gets going. Just as in America, Singapore home prices remain unaffordable for many. The government has chosen not to look the other way as capitalist-speculators put them further out of reach of the population. That is a demonstration of good governance (doing the unpopular but right thing), of having learnt the lessons from previous bubble episodes, of policies that confront and address income and wealth inequality, and of departure from the flawed policy framework of the last 30 years.

It is one thing to rant and rave about the dangers of the so-called populists. It is another thing to acknowledge the grievances of the population and redress them. In this, Singapore has shown the way to the so-called democracies of the West. Viva la Singapore!

V. Anantha Nageswaran is an independent consultant based in Singapore. He blogs regularly at Thegoldstandardsite.wordpress.com. Read Anantha’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/baretalk

