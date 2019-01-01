2019: New year, new hopes

Fireworks explode over the Lagoon Beach Ancol during new year’s eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters

It has been a most unusual year with very few predictions made at its start, holding true at its end. There were disasters aplenty, both natural and those caused by humans. And with the latter still trying to cobble together a consensus on measures that will help tackle climate change in a meaningful way, we can only expect more of the former in the foreseeable future. As we ring out the old and ring in the new, we also have to keep in mind for whom the bell tolls, for it tolls for us.

For sure, it was not all doom, gloom and pessimism that featured in the year, and the world had its fair share of events that one could take heart from. However, the overriding impression was of being on a roller-coaster ride on steroids.

And it looks like we haven’t gotten off the ride as yet, for, as the authors featured in this special issue point out, 2019 is themed to be a year of disruption. Perhaps the world should prepare itself for chaos being the new normal.

But hope is a part of the chaos and, hence, we must factor that in, too.