Fed watching
Latest News »
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
- Narendra Modi calls for swift APMC reforms to benefit farmers
- Facebook data breach: Govt planning long-term strategy to secure data on Indians
- Asia’s dollar problem just got worse
- India may not be exempt from higher US steel import tariffs
The minutes of the latest meeting of the panel that sets US interest rates seem to suggest that the Federal Reserve is on course to increase rates thrice this year. Is that enough?
The US economy is now on a roll. It is also close to full employment. The Donald Trump administration has torn up the macro policy handbook by announcing a massive fiscal expansion in these circumstances. The US federal funds rate is now at 1.5%. Three more hikes will take it to 2.25%. That will still be 125 basis points below the level before the 2008 financial crisis. Countries such as India that will feel the pressure of higher US interest rates need to pencil in the possibility of more rate hikes than the markets are now assuming.
What makes the current assumption believable is that inflation continues to be under control in the US, while inflation expectations are anchored. But that can change quickly once the full force of higher US fiscal spending hits the economy.
The upshot: Do not ignore the risk of steeper US rate hikes over the next few years.
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors