Hounding bankers could gum up the policy works

Illustration: Jayachandran/Mint

Banker angst against harassment spilled over into anger last month, after senior officials at Bank of Maharashtra were arrested by the Pune police for lending to a real estate company that had defaulted on its fixed deposits. The arrests were unwarranted. A banker can hardly be held responsible when a company fails to pay back investors in fixed deposits. The fact that officials covered under national law were hauled to jail under the provisions of a state law that was not meant for them was another sore point.

A Union finance ministry official tried to assuage fears of a witch hunt when he told this newspaper that the arrests at Bank of Maharashtra were an aberration. However, the case would not have generated as much heat as it eventually did if it had not taken place against a wider backdrop.

The Indian Express has reported this week that 50 bankers have been booked since March by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in cases involving loan defaults, and half of those under the scanner are senior officials above the rank of general manager. The number of senior bankers under investigation since March is five times more than the number before that.

The sharp rise in the number of bankers being investigated should not come as a surprise at a time when bank frauds are hitting the headlines with unerring regularity. However, it is also true that overzealous investigators have been known to gloss over the critical difference between being party to a fraud and making a genuine error of judgement on the other. Bankers are also easy targets to signal to the electorate that the government of the day is serious about dealing with corruption.

Much depends on the legal framework as well. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has quite correctly described the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1987, as an anarchic law. It also has draconian provisions. The Manmohan Singh government as well as the Narendra Modi government made commitments to amend the law, to bring it in line with international best practices after India signed the UN Convention Against Corruption.

In its 2015 report on the proposed amendments, the Law Commission of India noted that they were clearly inspired by the tough UK Bribery Act of 2010, which deals not just with public officials but also the private sector. And, in parallel, the Supreme Court said in 2016 that even those employed by private sector banks should be considered public officials who are covered under the anti-corruption law.

There can be no doubt that there are enough cases of bankers colluding with defaulters. The Nirav Modi case is a great example. Such cases need to be dealt with with a firm hand. The problem is that the investigative agencies tend to see conspiracy when there is none.

It is also likely that bankers find themselves in the crossfire when cases of political importance are being investigated. In short, there is now a danger that bankers become scapegoats even when they have taken wrong commercial decisions rather than being involved in outright corruption.

The risk is widely known: An indiscriminate hunt for banking scalps will scare off even honest lending at a time when the Indian economy is recovering. Policymakers will thus have to manage a tightrope walk between moving against the truly corrupt while protecting those who have made honest mistakes.

The regulatory overreach of organizations such as the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) as well as the CBI was one important reason why bureaucrats stopped taking decisions at the very end of the second Manmohan Singh government—the notorious policy paralysis. A repeat in the banking sector is not needed.

Early into his tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured bureaucrats that they should not be scared of taking policy decisions, and that he would back them in case they made mistakes. An assurance in the same spirit would be welcome at this point.

