 The BJP system - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Opinion

The BJP system

The BJP system is not a threat to democracy any more than the Congress system it is replacing was

Last Published: Sun, May 14 2017. 11 11 PM IST
Livemint
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

More From Opinion »

Political scientist Rajni Kothari had written how what he called the Congress system had developed its hegemony over India in the decades after Independence. This hegemonic system provided political stability in a very diverse country because it mirrored the complexities of India.

It will be three years this week since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to power in the general elections after an energetic campaign led by Narendra Modi.

The party has since had even more success in local elections—with important exceptions such as the loss in Bihar. It is fair to say that the BJP is now the hegemonic force in Indian politics. All opposition politics is now a reaction to what the party does.

The BJP system is not a threat to democracy any more than the Congress system it is replacing was. The key is credibility. The political challenge is whether the new hegemonic force in Indian politics can become a big tent rather than reflect the Manichaean world view of its ideological core.

First Published: Sun, May 14 2017. 11 11 PM IST
Topics: BJP Narendra Modi NDA third anniversary Three years of NDA

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »