Celebrating TCS’s triumph and the spunk of Flipkart

Even 20 years ago, what we are witnessing today would have been in the realms of fantasy. An Indian software services company valued at over a $100 billion and an Indian start-up, a parvenu in the world of global e-commerce, at over a fifth of that number.

The first, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is a pioneer with a 50-year-old history, pedigree and performance to boast of.

The second, Flipkart, barely 10 years in the business, is an arriviste steeped in losses, but one that has held off the mighty Amazon, the destroyer of retailers across the world.

In the India of 1998, TCS was a promise that grew in the dark and Flipkart not yet a gleam in eyes of its founders.

But the world around them was changing dramatically and inexorably. Technology, with the world-wide web at its centre, was enabling companies and people to crisscross geographies. It was opening new frontiers of opportunities, much as the industrial revolution did nearly 200 years ago. And just like it happened with the Industrial Revolution, it was the rich nations of the West that were expected to mop up all the spoils.

No one expected that in less than 20 years, there would be a set of Indian tech-enabled companies rubbing shoulders with the best of the West.

In 1998, if someone had whispered that an Indian upstart and a backend provider of software services, not yet even a listed company, would in the next two decades be collectively valued at over $120 billion, a shrink would have been requisitioned immediately.

With good reason. In 1998, India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) was $428 billion and the total market cap of BSE led by Sensex heavyweights like Reliance Industries Ltd, was just about $100 billion. From there to a single company in the knowledge industry being valued at over $100 billion is a coming of age story for Indian business.

A country which even today struggles with broadband speeds, where many early programmers learnt their initial lessons in coding on a blackboard, is today among the best exemplars of how technology can be a magnificent equalizer. At its stage of development in the 1990s, India’s leading lights should have been companies in metals or textiles or minerals. Technology was for the developed countries. Impoverished countries like India were the boondocks of the information technology revolution.

Yet, TCS went on to write the software that has powered some of the world’s mightiest corporations like Citigroup Inc. and General Electric. And Flipkart developed the algorithms that drove an Indian e-commerce boom. If Amazon and Walmart are falling over each other to mine that boom, it is to the likes of Flipkart that they owe a debt of gratitude.

We will still carp about how TCS isn’t a Microsoft and why it doesn’t have the same number of patents or why Flipkart couldn’t go on to become an Alibaba or a Tencent. It is after all, our right to expect more from our champions. But for all that, let us also celebrate the triumph of knowledge over physical assets, of mind over matter. The success of these two companies, and hundreds more like them, is nothing short of a modern day miracle. For evidence, check the list of the world’s top unicorns. Dominated by American and Chinese firms, it makes space for a few from India as well. And in the big boys list of most valuable companies in the world, there is TCS now. It is the very essence of the company of the future, having already proved how adroitly it can change directions to stay in step with the emerging challenges that clients present.

That Flipkart following its impending sale to either Walmart or Amazon, will cease to exist, is a matter of some regret. But in its brief and tumultuous existence, it has already shown the way to a million other Indian start-ups. That’s something to celebrate.

Sundeep Khanna is a consulting editor at Mint and oversees the newsroom’s corporate coverage. The Corporate Outsider will look at current issues and trends in the corporate sector every week.