Election machinery

Even though Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya are very small states, the elections results in these three hold immense importance for national politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ended the 25-year rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, in Tripura, in continuation of a trend that has seen Left parties facing increasing marginalization everywhere except Kerala.

The Congress surrendered even before the fight in Tripura and Nagaland. Its best effort in Meghalaya was not good enough to win a simple majority. If it fails to retain Meghalaya, the party will only be left with just three states and a Union territory.

It is true that the BJP’s formidable war chest and incumbency at the centre helps it in state elections, especially in the north-east. But the party has been in power nationally earlier and it could always have pressed more resources than, say, the CPM in Tripura. Some credit needs to go to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for transforming the party into the election-winning machine it is today.