On Karnataka elections

As Karnataka goes to polls on Saturday, chief minister Siddaramaiah will be hoping to retain his post while Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be eyeing the PM’s post based on the party’s electoral success in the southern state.

Thu, May 10 2018. 10 53 PM IST

Fri, Apr 13 2018. 02 06 AM IST

On the Cauvery issue

Black flag demonstrations over the non-formation of the Cauvery Management Baord marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai for the DefExpo 2018

Fri, Apr 06 2018. 04 31 AM IST

On US-China trade war

China is levying reciprocal tariffs on $50 billion-worth US imports, including soybeans, pork, automobiles and aircraft, in response to Donald Trump’s proposed tariff on Chinese goods

Fri, Mar 30 2018. 02 57 AM IST

On an anti BJP alliance ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Opposition parties are coming together in fits and starts to give shape to an anti-BJP alliance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Thu, Mar 22 2018. 11 53 PM IST

On the Facebook data breach

Cambridge Analytica, under now suspended CEO Alexander Nix, allegedly accessed Facebook user information that was used to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016

Fri, Mar 16 2018. 12 00 AM IST

On UP bypolls

The BJP’s loss in the UP and Bihar Lok Sabha bypolls has triggered the prospect of a united opposition for the 2019 elections

Fri, Mar 09 2018. 12 00 AM IST

On the statue vandalism issue

Statues of Lenin in Tripura, Periyar in Tamil Nadu, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata and B.R. Ambedkar in Meerut have been vandalised, turning into a political flashpoint

Thu, Feb 22 2018. 11 56 PM IST

On China and Maldives emergency

With Maldives President Abdulla Yameen seen by some as close to China, the ongoing crisis in the country has foreign policy implications for India.

Thu, Jan 18 2018. 11 53 PM IST

On Aadhaar

The government’s Aadhaar unique identification scheme has been facing criticism in the wake of concerns over data security and privacy

Fri, Dec 29 2017. 03 35 AM IST

On Jadhav diplomacy

Pakistani authorities have claimed that the shoes worn by wife of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav during a meeting with his family at the Foreign Office in Islamabad had a chip, or a camera or a recorder in them. Meanwhile, India has responded, saying ‘nothing can be more absurd.’

Fri, Dec 15 2017. 09 43 AM IST

On Gujarat exit polls

All exit polls predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gujarat assembly polls. The BJP played up PM Narendra Modi’s so-called “Gujarat model” during campaigning, among other issues. The results will be declared on 18 December.

Thu, Dec 07 2017. 11 43 PM IST

On Gujarat elections

BJP has hit out at Congress over Kapil Sibal’s plea in the Supreme Court to defer Ayodhya case hearing to July 2019

