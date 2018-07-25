Reverse pitch: A service that doesn’t have to attract buyers by offering discounts

Anirudh Damani, managing partner, Artha Venture Fund.

With surging income levels, there has also been a marked increase in the number of Indians suffering from lifestyle-related health ailments. Busy schedules, numerous and confusing options and misinformative campaigns from FMCG companies have created uncertainty when it comes to what is actually good and healthy and what is just marketed as good and healthy. Therefore, I believe that there is an opportunity to create a subscription service that will provide a box of healthy goodies filled with a month’s supply of herbal teas, chemical-free shampoos, conditioners, soaps and unprocessed and healthy snacks, etc.

The goal would be to aggregate healthy products into a single box and simplify healthy living for the busy but health conscious urban Indian. A confluence of factors allude to this opportunity.

First, there are over 450 million Indians that are online and most of them on mobile. It isn’t a surprise that India is the largest consumer of data over mobile phones, ahead of US and China—combined. Second, there is a surge of digital transactions made from debit and credit cards, UPI, BHIM and digital wallets. Official statistics show that over ₹50,000 crore were transacted through these mediums just in January 2018. This is evidence that Indian netizens are becoming increasingly confident in making online transactions. Third, there are several start-ups offering healthy products for the Indian consumer by replacing unhealthy alternatives. Although healthy products are more expensive than their unhealthy counterparts, they are being picked up by consumers, thereby dispelling the myth that Indians favour price over value. The important point here is that this venture doesn’t have to attract its customers by offering deep discounts. On the contrary, the venture should aim at simplifying healthy living and prove its value by providing insightful reading content to educate the customers as well as provide variety and tight quality controls in the products delivered to the customer’s doorstep.

The ideal founding team for such a venture would have a strong sourcing head who will aim for providing diversity, variety and high quality, a strong online marketing team that will attract its customers through pull instead of push marketing techniques. Additionally, an operations and logistics head who has an experience in putting together a complex array of products and deliver it on time.

Lastly, there should be a strong customer relationship team to resolve customer issues and ensure that the churn rates are kept in control. If a health conscious celebrity becomes the face of this programme, it could provide a serious boost to the venture’s market reach and visibility.