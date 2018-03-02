Regulatory overreach
The public backlash after every financial scam usually puts the authorities under pressure to do something. The government has already asked public sector banks to investigate all bad loans above Rs50 crore to detect potential frauds. The Reserve Bank of India has begun sending officials to examine the letters of undertaking issued by public sector banks. The investigative agencies are bound to be brought into play on a wider scale at some point of time. A couple of public interest litigations will also draw in the courts.
There is no doubt that action is required after the Nirav Modi case. There is also a risk of regulatory overreach that will create a culture of fear. Bankers will be extremely wary of lending. Civil servants will play safe rather than take decisions. India needs better regulations to deal with financial scams—but it would be a mistake to believe that regulation is all that matters. Incentive design, internal controls and technology are as important. Care should be taken to ensure that investigations do not become witch hunts that freeze decision-making in banks.
Latest News »
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
- Narendra Modi calls for swift APMC reforms to benefit farmers
- Facebook data breach: Govt planning long-term strategy to secure data on Indians
- Asia’s dollar problem just got worse
- India may not be exempt from higher US steel import tariffs
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors