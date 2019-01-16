Eclipsing the empire

India’s economy surpassing that of its former imperial rulers will no doubt give bragging rights for the party or alliance that takes power in May. Photo: HT

With the world’s largest democracy set to go to the polls this year, there could be a bonus for the winner. The World Bank is set to announce global annual gross domestic product (GDP) figures that would likely see India overtaking the UK as the world’s fifth-largest economy, as has been widely predicted. India’s economy surpassing that of its former imperial rulers will no doubt give bragging rights for the party or alliance that takes power in May.

The post-financial crisis years saw UK’s growth rate slump to a stagnant 2% on average. A referendum to leave the European Union only roiled matters further, with heightened uncertainty leading to slowing investment.

The crisis the island nation faces is far from over, with Prime Minister Theresa May facing the worst parliamentary defeat for a British government in 95 years over her Brexit deal. On the other hand, at a robust 7.2% GDP growth rate, India is and has been for some time the world’s fastest growing major economy, despite a slowing global trend. The cautionary tale here is not to get complacent.