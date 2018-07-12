On the tussle between L-G, Delhi govt

More from Drawbridge »
Fri, Jun 22 2018. 08 37 AM IST
On global tariff war
India has announced retaliatory tariff on 30 US imports amid a brewing US-China trade war
Latest News »
- Sensex records another high, but leaves most investors feeling low
- Across states, political parties serve subsidized food to woo voters
- US-China trade war may affect overall deal appetite: Brenda Lau of Indosuez
- Amit Shah meets Nitish to narrow differences over LS seat-sharing
- IDFC Alternatives may club infra platforms into one firm
Mark to Market »
- Auto component firms are riding the car sales wave with more capex
- Why Q1 results won’t change sentiment for oil stocks
- Why metal stocks are wilting: Slowing China, warring Trump
- Domestic apparel firms can absorb higher costs, provided demand recovery sustains
- IndusInd Bank Q1 results underscore its premium valuation