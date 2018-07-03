How regulatory reforms hold promise to encourage stressed assets resolution

Sebi recently proposed a regulatory framework for listing of security receipts issued by ARCs, a major player in stressed assets space.

Getting the budget balanced, regulatory reform, tax reform—I think these lead to economic growth,” said US senator Todd Young.

One such regulatory reform in India has been the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 which catapulted India’s ranking in World Bank’s Doing Business Report, 2018 to 100 from the earlier 130th position.

The code aims at maximizing stakeholder’s value by encouraging resolution over liquidation of an insolvent corporate debtor. However, according to publicly available data, of the 701 firms admitted into the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) until 31 March, 67 were closed on appeal or review, only 22 resulted in resolution, while 87 yielded liquidations, thus defying the underlying objective of the Code. As of 31 March, 525 corporates were still undergoing CIRP. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) stringent diktat issued on 12 February, mandating banks to file insolvency applications under the code within 15 days for such stressed loans that remain uncured until 180 days from the date of default is expected to escalate the number of CIRPs exponentially.

Against the backdrop of burgeoning insolvency proceedings pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the government has on 6 June promulgated the insolvency and bankruptcy code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 (Ordinance). Aligning with the international best practices, the ordinance has amended Section 30(4) of the Code to reduce the voting share for approval of resolution plan and other critical decisions from earlier 75% to 66%. By implication, now a higher threshold of minority creditors (i.e. 34.10% as against earlier 25.10%) shall be required to hold the majority creditors to ransom and stall an efficient resolution plan. Moreover, the controversial section 29A of the Code—which prescribes persons who are not eligible to submit a resolution plan—also got amended inter alia to exclude pure play financial entities which otherwise would have been construed as related party under the erstwhile section. Furthermore, as expected, the ordinance settled at rest the widely debated section 14 of the Code, by explicitly providing that the moratorium imposed by NCLT under the section shall not prohibit institution of legal proceedings against a corporate guarantor. Besides, the ordinance also features a one-year grace period for a resolution applicant to procure statutory approvals to give effect to an approved resolution plan. Undoubtedly, the ordinance is an attempt by the government to provide necessary impetus, both in quantitative and qualitative terms, to the resolution process under the Code.

Other reforms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has recently proposed a regulatory framework for listing of security receipts (SRs) issued by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), a major player in stressed assets space in India. Moreover, RBI has, vide its circular dated 15 June 2018, exempted foreign portfolio investors’ (FPIs) investments in SRs of ARCs from compliance with single/group investor-wise limits which are otherwise applicable to FPIs investments in corporate bonds. These steps are expected to evince interest of FPIs to invest in SRs issued by ARCs ultimately leading to improved visibility for stressed asset resolution.

The Finance Act, 2018 brought about two amendments to the Income Tax Act, 1961 (IT Act) having an important bearing on the CIRPs under the Code. Firstly, section 79 of the IT Act now allows benefit of carry forward losses for corporate debtors with an approved resolution plan under the code. Secondly, Section 115JB now provides benefit of set-off of brought forward losses and depreciation against the book profits to corporate debtors whose insolvency proceeding has been admitted by NCLT.

Whilst these reforms being undertaken towards non-performing assets resolution under the code, seem to be promising and are expected to contribute to economic growth, which even RBI has acknowledged in the minutes of Monetary Policy Committee meeting held on 4-5 April, the actual impact of such reforms and the extent of resultant economic growth remains to be seen in times to come!

Indrajit Mishra is a partner at IC Universal Legal, Advocates & Solicitors, Mumbai