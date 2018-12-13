New RBI governor Shaktikanta Das | What’s in a degree?

New RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. Photo: Reuters

A raft of messages have been doing the rounds of social media denigrating the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das for his lack of specialized knowledge, saying his masters’ degree in history does not equip him for the job he now holds.

Granted, going by the academic heft of his immediate predecessors—Urjit Patel, a BSc from the London School of Economics with an MPhil from Oxford, and Raghuram Rajan, an IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad grad who earned his doctorate from the Sloane School of Management at MIT —Das may come across as a relative lightweight.

However, what matters here is not mere academic prowess, but what the candidate brings to the table. In Das’ case, it will be his wide experience, having held several important posts in the government.

After all, if educational qualification were to be the benchmark, let’s consider the limited examples of Michael Dell, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, all of whom dropped out of college only to make it big.