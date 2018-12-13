New RBI governor Shaktikanta Das | What’s in a degree?
New RBI govenor Shaktikanta Das brings to the table not academic heft but wide experience, having held several important posts in the government
A raft of messages have been doing the rounds of social media denigrating the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das for his lack of specialized knowledge, saying his masters’ degree in history does not equip him for the job he now holds.
Granted, going by the academic heft of his immediate predecessors—Urjit Patel, a BSc from the London School of Economics with an MPhil from Oxford, and Raghuram Rajan, an IIT-Delhi and IIM-Ahmedabad grad who earned his doctorate from the Sloane School of Management at MIT —Das may come across as a relative lightweight.
However, what matters here is not mere academic prowess, but what the candidate brings to the table. In Das’ case, it will be his wide experience, having held several important posts in the government.
After all, if educational qualification were to be the benchmark, let’s consider the limited examples of Michael Dell, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, all of whom dropped out of college only to make it big.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Petrol price hiked for first time in 2 months. Check today’s petrol, diesel rates
- Priya Prakash Varrier, Priyanka Chopra, Sapna Choudhary among 2018’s most Googled personalities
- ‘Test-drive’ a house before you buy it
- Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi: CBI
- OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition special sale in Delhi today: Price, what’s new, offers
Mark to Market »
- Continuing volume momentum puts Indian ports in a good position
- Why did BJP lose Assembly Elections 2018? Retail inflation has answers
- Rural focus drives Hero MotoCorp share price, but inherent risks linger
- ‘Talk to me’, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in relief to markets
- Escorts: Japanese joint venture to hone growth in tractors