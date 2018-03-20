 Taxi troubles - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Opinion

Taxi troubles

The Ola and Uber drivers’ strike is unlikely to bring about any substantive changes in the way they function—but it has two important takeaways
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 12 12 AM IST
Livemint
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Latest News »

The ongoing strike by Ola and Uber drivers is not the first time app-based cab aggregators have run into such trouble. The strike is unlikely to bring about any substantive changes in the way they function—but it has two important takeaways.

First, this highlights a basic weakness in tech-enabled businesses for whom market share is paramount—network effects make functioning with a limited base difficult in this space, no matter the cost. Unsustainable models have become the norm. The comedown can be harsh.

Secondly, the gig economy is in a nascent stage. The relationship between labour and capital is not fully formed yet. Service aggregators hold that they are merely platforms. Those who provide services via the aggregators insist they are the latter’s employees and thus must have the labour protections afforded to workers in conventional industries.

How these conflicts will play out—and the regulatory approach governments take—will determine the course of the gig economy.

First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 12 12 AM IST
Topics: Ola Uber drivers protests strike

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »