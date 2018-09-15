Dharmendra Pradhan urges policy makers to focus on nature of future jobs

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday called for a collective introspection on the changing nature of job profiles and urged policy makers to zero in on the nature of future jobs and their availability.

Public policy makers need to come to grips with changing nature of jobs and their availability, Pradhan said while releasing a report ‘Future of Jobs in India-2.0 and Employer-led Models of Job Creation-Version:2’ at 11th Global Skills Summit organised by Ficci in New Delhi.

“Those responsible for fashioning public policy need to zero in on the nature of future jobs and where they would be available,” he said, adding, “the belief that technology and innovation were squeezing the job space was a myth”.

While some jobs were being squeezed, a multi-fold increase was being witnessed in many other sectors due to technological innovation, the skill development and entrepreneurship minister said. Internet, he said, was changing the character of the workplace at a frenetic pace, and therefore, policy shapers need to astutely comprehend the jobs scenario.

India is blessed with intellectual manpower, and the time was ripe to channelise this asset into creation of gainful employment for the people endowed with the right type of skills, he added.

T.V. Mohan Das Pai, chairman, Ficci Skill Development Committee, said India will witness 24 million people reach the age of 21 by 2025 and the challenge will be to absorb them in productively in the workforce.