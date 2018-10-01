Core sector growth slows to 4.2% in August
Crude oil, fertiliser output decline 3.7% and 5.3%, respectively
Last Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 06 26 PM IST
New Delhi: The growth of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.2% in August against 4.4% a year ago, on account of decline in production of crude oil and fertiliser.
The output of crude oil and fertiliser declined 3.7% and 5.3%, respectively, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.
On the other hand, coal, natural gas, and electricity production grew 2.4%, 1.1% and 5.4%, respectively, compared with 15.4%, 4.2%, and 8.3%, respectively, in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Refinery products, steel and cement also recorded positive growth.
During the April-August period of the current fiscal, these sectors grew 5.5%, against 3% in the year-ago period.
First Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 06 25 PM IST
Topics: core sector infrastructure crude oil fertiliser Coal
More From Politics »
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja
- Retail inflation for industrial works rises to 5.61% in August
- James Allison, Tasuku Honjo win Nobel Medicine Prize for cancer therapy
- US, Mexico, Canada agree on free trade pact to replace NAFTA
- Chhattisgarh HC ruling may pave way for liquor distribution changes in other states
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Apollo Tyres’ investors peeved at rising wages of top brass even as profits fall
- Why record foodgrain production failed to cheer farm input providers
- Lessons from Accenture’s earnings beat and conservative guidance
- Tangled up in regulatory knots, Bandhan Bank seeks a way out
- Why IL&FS may not be out of the woods