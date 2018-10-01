 Core sector growth slows to 4.2% in August - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Core sector growth slows to 4.2% in August

Crude oil, fertiliser output decline 3.7% and 5.3%, respectively

Last Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 06 26 PM IST
PTI
Coal, natural gas and electricity production recorded positive growth. Photo: Bloomberg
Coal, natural gas and electricity production recorded positive growth. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The growth of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.2% in August against 4.4% a year ago, on account of decline in production of crude oil and fertiliser.

The output of crude oil and fertiliser declined 3.7% and 5.3%, respectively, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

On the other hand, coal, natural gas, and electricity production grew 2.4%, 1.1% and 5.4%, respectively, compared with 15.4%, 4.2%, and 8.3%, respectively, in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Refinery products, steel and cement also recorded positive growth.

During the April-August period of the current fiscal, these sectors grew 5.5%, against 3% in the year-ago period.

First Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 06 25 PM IST
Topics: core sector infrastructure crude oil fertiliser Coal

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »