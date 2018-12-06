AgustaWestland scam: The role Doval played in Christian Michel’s extradition

Christian Michel James. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The extradition of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman wanted by investigative agencies in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, was the culmination of many months of quiet, but intense diplomacy undertaken by India’s national security advisor Ajit Doval and India’s ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Suri.

People in the know did not reveal how many times Doval visited Abu Dhabi, or the number of times he worked the phone lines to present India’s case, or convince the UAE authorities to ensure British national Michel was extradited to India. “It was many trips and many, many phone calls for over a year,” said one of the people. Suri was also liaising with the UAE government and was in regular touch with the government in Abu Dhabi, and with the prosecution system in Dubai.

Sometime, last week, the Indian government realised that they were within sniffing distance to finally secure Michel’s extradition, but four days of national holidays in the UAE, delayed the process.

One thing that New Delhi was clear about was that the law should be followed while securing Michel’s extradition, said a second person. Being a British national, “it was clear that all legal options available to Michel should be open for him to exercise so that there was no legal loophole that could be exploited later.” A government official, requesting anonymity, also said that the extradition of a third-country national, under a bilateral treaty, also sets a precedence of sorts.

That PM Narendra Modi developed a rapport with the rulers of Abu Dhabi, particularly with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also helped.