Maratha groups call off Mumbai bandh, even as quota protest turns violent

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists stop the traffic during their Mumbai bandh, called for reservations in jobs and education, at Thane in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella organisation representing a host of Maratha groups, suspended on Wednesday afternoon the call for a Mumbai bandh and asked protesters in neighbouring cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai to do so. Virendra Pawar, Mumbai coordinator of the Sakal Maratha Samaj, told reporters at a press conference that the Mumbai bandh was being suspended to allow people to return home from their workplaces. Claiming that the bandh was peaceful, Pawar alleged that some vested political interests had tried to make it violent.

Asked about violence in other parts of the state, including Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, Pawar said the Sakal Maratha Samaj would be able to comment only after it had “gathered more information” on reports of violence. But he added that the Sakal Maratha Samaj co-ordinators had told protestors in those areas that had reported violence to maintain calm.

The Maratha caste, which accounts for 32-35% of Maharashtra’s population, has been on the warpath demanding 16% quota in education and government jobs. Virendra Pawar said the bandh was totally successful, adding that the Maratha community had demonstrated that a bandh in Mumbai could be achieved even without political support.

“The Maharashtra government has been cheating and exploiting the Maratha community for the last two years. It is this government that is responsible for turning the peaceful protest into a violent one,” Virendra Pawar said.

While Mumbai observed a largely peaceful bandh except for a couple of attempts to torch BEST buses in Mankhurd and arson in Mulund, Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai witnessed violent clashes between protestors and the police. The protestors torched at least four police vehicles in Kalamboli, blocking the Mumbai-Pune highway for nearly four hours.

The protestors also pelted the police in Kalamboli following which the police fired in the air and used tear gas. In Thane, a violent mob of protestors damaged two buses of Thane Municipal Transport in the Vartak Nagar area and after the bandh was called off in Mumbai, an unruly mob showered policemen with stones at Nitin Company area, injuring several police personnel.

Road traffic from Mumbai to Thane on the Eastern Express Highway was blocked for several hours after the protestors took to the streets. Though protestors tried to block the suburban train traffic also at a few points, trains largely ran smoothly on all western, central, and harbour lines. However, violence in Navi Mumbai disrupted the Thane-Navi Mumbai suburban railway traffic for some hours.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, the protest turned violent in Satara along the Mumbai-Bengaluru expressway where the district superintendent of police was injured in stone pelting by the protestors. Incidents of arson were also reported from Ahmednagar and Nashik districts.

While the Maratha mobilisation from August 2016 to August 2017 was peaceful during which the community organised 58 silent marches all across the state, the protest in July has been unruly and violent in several places. The community had called for a bandh in the state on 24 July except Mumbai, Pune, Satara, and Solapur districts, to allow devotees who had gathered at Pandharpur to return home. After the Maratha organisations threatened that they would not allow chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to perform the traditional puja at Pandharpur if the demand for quota was not immediately granted and recruitment to 72,000 state government jobs was not suspended, Fadnavis called off his visit to Pandharpur citing the safety of around 1 million devotees and said some organisations were trying to foment trouble that would have jeopardised the safety of devotees.

This enraged the Maratha organisations, which intensified the protest and resorted to violence at several places, most prominently in Aurangabad district of Marathwada. The protestors escalated the protest also after a Maratha protestor, Kakasaheb Shinde, committed suicide in Aurangabad on 23 July.