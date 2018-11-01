BJP candidate from Ramanagaram withdraws from race two days before crucial by-polls

Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: L. Chandrashekar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ramanagaram, on Thursday withdrew from the 3 November by-polls, dealing a blow to the saffron outfit’s grand plans to make inroads into the Vokkaliga dominated district ahead of next years Lok Sabha polls, where it has very little representation.

Chandrashekar listed the lack of support from his party leaders, including the unwillingness to campaign on his behalf, as reasons for his decision.

Vokkaliga is believed to be the second largest caste group in the state, accounting for almost 14% of the electorate.

Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy, who successfully contested from two seats, decided to retain Channapatna, and later field his wife, Anitha Kumaraswamy, from Ramanagaram that is considered a JD(S) bastion.

With the Congress having given up both Mandya and Ramanagaram to the JD(S), the by-polls presented the BJP with an opportunity to get a foothold in the Vokkaliga belt of the state, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“They (BJP leaders) assured me full support but not one day did they campaign for me,” said Chandrashekar, who has now decided to return to the Congress party and announced his support for Anitha Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) candidate.

Though it remains unclear if the developments were part of a premeditated plan between the JD(S) and the BJP top leadership, many suspect the handiwork of Congress strongman D.K.Shivakumar. Chandrashekar addressed the media alongside Bengaluru Rural member of Parliament and Shivakumar’s brother, D.K.Suresh.

Chandrashekar is the son of Congress leader and legislative council member, C.M Lingappa.

“If we had given a ticket to one of our own party workers, this would not have happened. This is a lesson for us as well,” K.S.Eshwarappa from the BJP said.

He said that if Shivakumar was indeed involved, then this conspiracy could have been hatched when Chandrashekar joined the BJP itself.

Shivakumar, who had engineered the defeat of former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda and Anitha Kumaraswamy in the past, has since grown close to the JD(S) leadership, especially after in the coalition government.

Three parliamentary seats--Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya--and two assembly constituencies--Ramanagaram and Jamkhandi--will head to the polls on Saturday. All three political parties believe that the results of the by-polls are likely to have an impact on the upcoming state elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh as well as in 2019.