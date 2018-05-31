 New hot spots in Mumbai for gen next - Livemint
New hot spots in Mumbai for gen next

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants selects some of the emerging locations in Mumbai

Last Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 12 47 PM IST
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

“The places to invest in and around Mumbai are the well-connected growth corridors—areas which are still developing. Not all of them are necessarily cheap, but they are not saturated and will attract more buyers in the long run,” says Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants. Here are some of these emerging locations, according to him.

Ghodbunder Road, Thane

Accessibility to central suburbs via Eastern Express Highway

Lots of land available, significant future development potential (pictures left)

Good social infrastructure, including educational institutes, hospitals, malls, etc.

Kanjurmarg

Many industrial land parcels being converted for residential use

Proposed metro rail will improve connectivity

Speculators have evaporated from Mumbai’s real estate landscape. That is a good thing, because they were one of the leading reasons why prices shot through the sky here- Anuj Puri

Panvel

Close to JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) and the proposed international airport

A lot of land available for development, so prices will remain rational

Many industries nearby, convenient for people who work in these industries

Good climate

Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Ambernath

One of the more affordable housing destinations

Generous availability of land, ensuring future growth and rational property prices

Suitable for people employed in the industrial developments of Ambernath-Badlapur

First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 12 47 PM IST
