New hot spots in Mumbai for gen next
Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants selects some of the emerging locations in Mumbai
“The places to invest in and around Mumbai are the well-connected growth corridors—areas which are still developing. Not all of them are necessarily cheap, but they are not saturated and will attract more buyers in the long run,” says Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants. Here are some of these emerging locations, according to him.
Ghodbunder Road, Thane
■ Accessibility to central suburbs via Eastern Express Highway
■ Lots of land available, significant future development potential (pictures left)
■ Good social infrastructure, including educational institutes, hospitals, malls, etc.
Kanjurmarg
■ Many industrial land parcels being converted for residential use
■ Proposed metro rail will improve connectivity
Panvel
■ Close to JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) and the proposed international airport
■ A lot of land available for development, so prices will remain rational
■ Many industries nearby, convenient for people who work in these industries
■ Good climate
Ambernath
■ One of the more affordable housing destinations
■ Generous availability of land, ensuring future growth and rational property prices
■ Suitable for people employed in the industrial developments of Ambernath-Badlapur
