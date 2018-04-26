ITC, Niti Aayog collaborate to strengthen farming systems in 25 districts
Kolkata: ITC Ltd on Thursday said it had agreed to collaborate with Niti Aayog over four years to “strengthen farming systems” in 25 so called “aspiration districts” spread across seven states: Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
“Niti Aayog will work in close collaboration with the district administrations and ITC to build capacities of relevant government extension staff to create a cohort of master trainers,” ITC said in a statement on Thursday. “They will in turn disseminate sustainable agricultural practices and templates for seasonal planning to the gram panchayat level.”
A project management committee will be set up in each of the 25 districts, and ITC will collect data for impact assessment of government schemes and programmes and suggest ways to improve efficiency. The collaboration will benefit at least 200,000 farmers, ITC claimed in its statement.
Latest News »
Disney’s superhero film ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ nails advance booking, set to soar on day one
IEX posts 16% rise in Q4 profit at Rs31 crore
India voices concerns on US visa norms plan
Amazon India setting up 5 new warehouses amid intense competition from Flipkart
Five Asians ‘Time’ magazine forgot in its 100 most influential list
Mark to Market »
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth
Wipro’s recovery remains a non-starter
Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal structure suggests Idea Cellular is desperate for cash
IMF estimates higher crude oil prices may not have any significant impact on India’s GDP
Realizations increase at UltraTech Cement, but that’s unlikely to offset cost pressures