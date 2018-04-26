ITC, Niti Aayog collaborate to strengthen farming systems in 25 districts

The collaboration with Niti Aayog will benefit at least 200,000 farmers, ITC claimed in its statement. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: ITC Ltd on Thursday said it had agreed to collaborate with Niti Aayog over four years to “strengthen farming systems” in 25 so called “aspiration districts” spread across seven states: Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

“Niti Aayog will work in close collaboration with the district administrations and ITC to build capacities of relevant government extension staff to create a cohort of master trainers,” ITC said in a statement on Thursday. “They will in turn disseminate sustainable agricultural practices and templates for seasonal planning to the gram panchayat level.”

A project management committee will be set up in each of the 25 districts, and ITC will collect data for impact assessment of government schemes and programmes and suggest ways to improve efficiency. The collaboration will benefit at least 200,000 farmers, ITC claimed in its statement.