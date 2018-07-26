Rain in Delhi, NCR freezes rush-hour traffic
The weatherman has predicted more rain during the day for Delhi, NCR
New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday morning. The downpour led to water-logging in several areas, bringing rush-hour traffic to a standstill.
Traffic moved at a snail’s pace, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to issue advisories with alternate routes on its Twitter handle for motorists. Cab aggregators, Uber and Ola ran surge pricing, charging double the amount of what they normally charge on regular days.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 26, 2018
Traffic is affected at Ghazipur Murga Mandi, Khajuri Chowk & Modi Mil Under Flyover due to water logging.
A few schools in Noida remained closed. At some places residents complained of power cuts.
The weatherman has predicted more rain during the day.
Severe water-logging in parts of #Ghaziabad city due to heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/CcmO1eF66U— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2018
#WATCH Road caves in Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad following heavy rains in the area. pic.twitter.com/syZlNGszrM— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2018
The Met office has forecast overcast skies tomorrow, along with the possibility of a few spells of light to moderate rain.
“The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 32 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said.
More From Politics »
- Railway Board limits coach renovation to AC coaches, caps expenditure to Rs10 lakh per coach
- West Bengal assembly okays state’s name change to Bangla
- North Karnataka renews demand for separate statehood, calls for bandh on 2 August
- PM Modi meets Xi today as India, China seek to reset bilateral ties
- Heart disease deaths in India: What statistics show
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 confirmed for first half of 2019
- West Bengal assembly okays state’s name change to Bangla
- Rain in Delhi, NCR freezes rush-hour traffic
- Q1 results: Yes Bank profit beats estimates on higher interest income
- PNB fraud case: Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi run risk of being declared fugitive economic offenders
Mark to Market »
- Q1 results: Ambuja Cements earnings beat estimates, but stock remains a laggard
- BHEL Q1 results: A long way to go on path to recovery
- Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp misses profit, pricing strategy now key
- Q1 results: JSW Steel’s fear of imports is well founded
- Larsen and Toubro Q1 results: Growth in infra biz leads the way