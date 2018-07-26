 Rain in Delhi, NCR freezes rush-hour traffic - Livemint
Politics

Rain in Delhi, NCR freezes rush-hour traffic

The weatherman has predicted more rain during the day for Delhi, NCR

Last Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 02 57 PM IST
Livemint
A view of traffic jam on NH-24 during rain, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Photo: PTI
A view of traffic jam on NH-24 during rain, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday morning. The downpour led to water-logging in several areas, bringing rush-hour traffic to a standstill.

Traffic moved at a snail’s pace, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to issue advisories with alternate routes on its Twitter handle for motorists. Cab aggregators, Uber and Ola ran surge pricing, charging double the amount of what they normally charge on regular days.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road. Photo: PTI
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road. Photo: PTI

A few schools in Noida remained closed. At some places residents complained of power cuts.

School students walk along a road amid rains in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI
School students walk along a road amid rains in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

The weatherman has predicted more rain during the day.

The Met office has forecast overcast skies tomorrow, along with the possibility of a few spells of light to moderate rain.

Motorists use headlights in broad daylight as visibility gets poor due to rains and clouds, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI
Motorists use headlights in broad daylight as visibility gets poor due to rains and clouds, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 32 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said.

First Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 02 57 PM IST
