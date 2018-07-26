Rain in Delhi, NCR freezes rush-hour traffic

A view of traffic jam on NH-24 during rain, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday morning. The downpour led to water-logging in several areas, bringing rush-hour traffic to a standstill.

Traffic moved at a snail’s pace, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to issue advisories with alternate routes on its Twitter handle for motorists. Cab aggregators, Uber and Ola ran surge pricing, charging double the amount of what they normally charge on regular days.

Traffic Alert



Traffic is affected at Ghazipur Murga Mandi, Khajuri Chowk & Modi Mil Under Flyover due to water logging. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 26, 2018

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road. Photo: PTI

A few schools in Noida remained closed. At some places residents complained of power cuts.

School students walk along a road amid rains in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

The weatherman has predicted more rain during the day.

Severe water-logging in parts of #Ghaziabad city due to heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/CcmO1eF66U — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2018

#WATCH Road caves in Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad following heavy rains in the area. pic.twitter.com/syZlNGszrM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2018

The Met office has forecast overcast skies tomorrow, along with the possibility of a few spells of light to moderate rain.

Motorists use headlights in broad daylight as visibility gets poor due to rains and clouds, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 32 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said.