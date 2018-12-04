AgustaWestland chopper scam: Christian Michel being extradited to India
Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, is being extradited to India from the UAE tonight
New Delhi: Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, is being extradited to India from the UAE, official sources said Tuesday night.
They said he was scheduled to be brought back tonight from Dubai.
Michel, a British national, is wanted in India in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received € 30 million (about Rs225 crore) from AgustaWestland.
Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Both the CBI and the ED had notified an Interpol red corner notice against him.
On 1 January 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica’s British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of paying kickbacks to the tune of Rs423 crore by it for securing the deal.
The CBI has alleged that there was an estimated loss of€398.21 million (approximately Rs2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on 8 February 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth €556.262 million.
