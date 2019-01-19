India-Denmark relations improve, skirting Kim Davy’s extradition
The Danish prime minister is on a two-day visit to India starting 18 January, for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
New Delhi: India-Denmark relations, in an impasse for many years over the issue of extradition of Kim Davy in the 1995 Purulia arms drop case, have turned a page and ties are now on an upward trajectory, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Saturday.
The Danish prime minister is on a two-day visit to India starting 18 January, for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, where Denmark is a “partner country.”
The visit comes less than a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rasmussen in Sweden on the sidelines of a summit between Modi and the prime ministers of Nordic countries – Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Denmark in April – and agreed to a recast in ties, hamstrung by acrimony over the extradition of Kim Davy.
“At least I regard this problem (extradition of Kim Davy) as solved in the political sense,” Rasmussen told reporters in New Delhi. “There is a dialogue between our authorities. What we agreed in April last year is that we would rely on these independent authorities,” the Danish prime minister said.
New Delhi has been seeking Davy’s extradition in the case that relates to an AN-26 aircraft dropping arms and ammunition in West Bengal’s Purulia district on the night of 17 December 1995. The consignment included hundreds of AK-47 rifles, pistols, anti-tank grenades, rocket launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to investigators.
It was later revealed that the crew of the AN-26 consisted of five Latvian nationals and British citizen Peter Bleach, all of whom were arrested. Davy, a Danish citizen and the prime accused in the case, had escaped.
More From Politics »
- PM Modi inaugurates country’s first private Howitzer plant
- At Kolkata rally, opposition parties announce more unity shows
- IRCTC scam: Delhi court extends Lalu Prasad’s interim bail till Jan 28
- Donald Trump to make ‘major announcement’ about US shutdown today
- How proposed changes in H1-B visa rules may impact Indian IT companies, techies
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- What to expect from Q3 results of IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways
- Forget privatisation, govt has hugged its banks tighter
- Flat profit, rising debt are growing worries for Reliance
- Q3 results: HUL growth off a high base shows it’s on a roll
- DCB Bank Q3 results: Small loans give big pain as farm, mortgages lift delinquencies