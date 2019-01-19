India-Denmark relations improve, skirting Kim Davy’s extradition

Photo: @DenmarkinIndia

New Delhi: India-Denmark relations, in an impasse for many years over the issue of extradition of Kim Davy in the 1995 Purulia arms drop case, have turned a page and ties are now on an upward trajectory, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Saturday.

The Danish prime minister is on a two-day visit to India starting 18 January, for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, where Denmark is a “partner country.”

The visit comes less than a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rasmussen in Sweden on the sidelines of a summit between Modi and the prime ministers of Nordic countries – Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Denmark in April – and agreed to a recast in ties, hamstrung by acrimony over the extradition of Kim Davy.

“At least I regard this problem (extradition of Kim Davy) as solved in the political sense,” Rasmussen told reporters in New Delhi. “There is a dialogue between our authorities. What we agreed in April last year is that we would rely on these independent authorities,” the Danish prime minister said.

New Delhi has been seeking Davy’s extradition in the case that relates to an AN-26 aircraft dropping arms and ammunition in West Bengal’s Purulia district on the night of 17 December 1995. The consignment included hundreds of AK-47 rifles, pistols, anti-tank grenades, rocket launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to investigators.

It was later revealed that the crew of the AN-26 consisted of five Latvian nationals and British citizen Peter Bleach, all of whom were arrested. Davy, a Danish citizen and the prime accused in the case, had escaped.