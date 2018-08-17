Alert: People in the low lying areas along Chalakudy river and its tributaries are requested to move to higher locations as a precautionary measure. All stranded people are being attended by the forces in maximum capacity. #KeralaFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/6QWiTj2Guc— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 16, 2018
Kerala floods LIVE: Red alert in all 13 districts except Kasaragod, death toll rises
Live updates on the Kerala floods that have so far killed over 150 people and displaced nearly 1500,00 across the state
- Unprecedented rains continued to wreak havoc across Kerala, bringing the coastal state to a standstill, affecting lives across the state and causing damages exceeding Rs 50,000 crore. The death toll increased to 106, and nearly 150,000 people have been moved by Thursday evening to 1,331 camps opened across the state. The floods severely damaged areas along the banks of the rivers Periyar, Pampa and Chalakudy, among others, which together flow through almost all the central and southern districts. Most deaths and distress calls were in districts such as Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kollam and Wayanad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala this evening to take stock of the flood situation there. Here are the latest updates and developments on the Kerala flood situation:
- 2.05 pm IST District rescue helpline numbers for Kerala floods
- 1.55 pm IST SC asks Kerala to submit report on disaster management, rehabilitation measuresA Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice D Y Chandrachud asked Kerala and Tamil Nadu to abide by the directions given by NCMC on the rehabilitation of displaced people and the reduction of water level from the existing 142 feet to 139 feet at the dam. The bench observed that it was not an expert to deal with such severe natural calamity and was leaving to the executive to contain the crisis.The top court asked Kerala to submit the report on the steps taken on disaster management and rehabilitation measures. The death toll in the monsoon fury in the southern state has crossed 167, while rains and flood water have caused extensive damage. Rise in flood waters in Periyar River due to the rains and opening of the shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir and Idamalayar, have severely affected the lives of people in downstream areas. PTI
- 01.35 pm IST 1 lakh food packets to be airdropped: Kerala CMBengaluru: As some parts affected by floods in Kerala remain unreachable even by rescue boats, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said one lakh food packets will be air-dropped to people who are stranded. He also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday morning.In places such as Chengannur (in Alappuzha district), even rescue boats are unable to reach certain corners, only helicopters can go there, he said in a press meet after an emergency meeting on Friday, broadcasted live through his Facebook page.He added that 22 Air force helicopters, 16 Army teams, 42 Navy teams, 3 Navy helicopters, 28 coast-guard teams, 2 coast guard helicopters, 39 NDRF teams are pressed into service now, and 14 more NDRF teams will reach soon. NDRF has rescued 4000 people and 550 people were rescued by Navy, he said.The weather office has informed that in Idukki and Wayanad districts, rains would come down, but the waters in river Periyar and Chalakkudy have not come down, he said. “The district administrations are giving updates in each four hours, in the evening, there will be another meeting. An officer has been put in charge of each region, thousands are still stranded, district administrations are taking that number, we have made measures to rescue a good number of those people by Friday,” he said. All districts are declared flood-hit in Kerala. On Kochi airport, which is shut until 26 August, the airport will take its time to recover since it is heavily inundated, said Vijayan. Nidheesh M.K./Mint
- 1.15 pm IST Heavy rain, gusty winds in various parts of the state todayA weather report at 7am has predicted heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in various parts of the state today. Winds at the speed of 60 kmph is expected in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, the report said.Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones. Soumya from Australia said her parents and their relatives were stranded in Aluva for the past two days. Another person said an elderly relative, Mary Varghese, was badly in need of oxygen cylinder and her condition was worsening. PTI
- 1.02 pm IST Ensure that water level in Mullaperiyar Dam stays below 139 feet: SCThe Supreme Court has asked the National Crisis Management Committee and Kerala’s sub-committee to explore options to reduce Mullaperiyar Dam water level to 139 feet. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justice Indu Malhotra took a serious note of the grim flood situation in Kerala and asked the sub-committee to hold an urgent meeting on Friday morning with the centre’s National Crisis Management Committee (NCMS) and the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
- 12.50 pm IST 12 additional NDRF teams comprising about 540 personnel also rushed to KeralaOn instructions from the Prime Minister, the Defence Ministry has rushed in fresh teams of the three armed forces for relief and rescue operations in the state. Twelve additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force comprising about 540 personnel were also rushed to Kerala. The operations at the Kochi International Airport will remain suspended till August 26, with runways being flooded.Over 25 trains were either cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala. Kochi Metro operations have not been affected so far, sources said. With waters flooding the private Aster Medi City in Kochi, some patients were shifted to other hospitals. The state government also decided to raise excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor till November 30 to mop up additional resources for relief and rehabilitation efforts, official sources said. PTI
We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests in CMO. Ensure that you add date and time along with exact location, any significant landmark, district, number of stranded people and contact number of victim in all new requests. #KeralaSOS— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018
- 12.35 pm IST Death toll rises to 173, rescue operations underwayThe Kerala floods death toll for Thursday, initially put at 30, has now been revised to 106, taking the overall fatalities to 173 since the second spell of monsoon fury unleashed itself on August 8, reported PTI, citing sources in the State Disaster Management Authority.“In one of the worst rain and flood disasters to hit Kerala, 106 people lost their lives on a single day yesterday,” a source in the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said. Many elderly persons and women with young children were rescued since this morning. Local fishermen have also joined the rescue mission bringing in their boats to help in evacuation of the stranded people in various places in Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy. PTI
- 12.23 pm IST Red alert has been issued in all 13 districts except Kasaragod today
#KeralaFloods update: Red alert has been issued in all 13 districts except Kasaragod today. Red alert has been issued for tomorrow also in Ernakulam and Idukki districts. 94 people have lost their lives in the floods. pic.twitter.com/zJ0TRoVyRw— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018
- 12.15 pm IST IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains over Kerala next three daysIn its 16 August forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rains over Kerala for next three days, and has directed authorities to remain on alert. Except Trishur, Kannur and Kasargod districts, which have recorded normal rainfall, all other districts are witnessing excess rains. Idukki has recorded highest rainfall, in excess of 70%, while Kerala overall has recorded 37% excess rain so far this monsoon season.
- 12.03 pm IST About 100 tourists stuck, but safe, in MunnarAround 100 tourists, mostly foreigners, are stuck in Kerala’s tourist hotspot Munnar, as the hill station remains cut off from the rest owing to floods, as per a tourism department official, requesting anonymity, who were contacted by them on Thursday. They are safe, he said. They were informed by the locals about the flood situation and the damaged roads, making travel impossible in Munnar, so they agreed to stay back, he said. The tourists are currently taken care of by Munnar Destination Makers, a provincial group of hotels and resorts, and have enough food supplies to last for a few more days, he said. In case of any emergency, they are asked to contact Idukki administration, he said. Nidheesh M.K./Mint
- 11.57 am IST PM Narendra Modi to visit Kerala this eveningThe prime minister said he has spoken to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan this morning and discussed the flood situation across the state.
Had a telephone conversation with Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan just now. We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2018
Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding. @CMOKerala